Everett Wherry
Fond du Lac - Everett G. Wherry, 80, a resident of Fond du Lac, passed away at home with his loving wife on Monday November 18, 2019. Everett was born January 16, 1939 in Osage, Iowa, a son of Everett and Elizabeth Wherry. He was united in marriage to Denise Conger on October 16, 1997 in Fond du Lac, WI.
Everett attended school in Bailey, IA until the 8th grade before he graduated high school in LeRoy, MN. After graduation he farmed and later, he hauled heavy equipment until he retired in 2011. Everett enjoyed renovating homes, planting flowers, and reading western novels. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and his beloved dogs. Everett was always around to lend a helping hand and enjoyed coffee at Hardee's with his friends.
Everett will be dearly missed by his wife Denise; a son Brandon (Danielle) Wherry; three daughters Cindy (Rich) Power, Connie Dolden, and Dixie (Alex) Marudas; and four grandchildren Nick and Tony Marudas, Evelyn and Elliott Wherry. He is further survived by a brother, Ted Wherry.
Preceding Everett in death are his parents Elizabeth and Everett.
The family would like to give a special thank you to St. Agnes Home Health Care.
Visitation for Everett will take place at Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 E. Division St., Fond du Lac, from 1:00 PM to 2:45 PM on Friday, November 22, 2019. A Service of Remembrance for Everett will be held at 3:00 PM at Zacherl Funeral Home following visitation.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019