F. Michael Gerred
Fond du Lac - F. Michael Gerred, 98, of Fond du Lac, died Friday, March 6, 2020 at Harbor Haven Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born on October 21, 1921 in Fond du Lac, the son of George and Primrose Gerred. He was part of the first male graduation class at St. Mary's Academy. Mike served in the U.S. Navy as a naval aviator from 1943-1946. On September 22, 1945 he married Joyce Wiesen at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Fond du Lac. Mike was a machinist for Giddings & Lewis for 47 years, retiring in 1987. He was a member of Holy Family Parish, Knights of Columbus, South Shore Officials Association and various golf and bowling leagues. Mike especially enjoyed his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, bowling, poker and was a Cubs and Packers fan.
He is survived by four children, Michael B. Gerred, Patricia Harvey, Therese (James) Manthey and Daniel (Erin) Gerred; six grandchildren, Meaghan (Michael) Swanson, Colleen (Adam Diederich) Harvey, Janis (Lucas) Birschbach, Jolene (Bradley) Emmer, Keenan Gerred and Shea-Lynn Gerred; five great-grandchildren, Lillian and Tanner Birschbach, Hadley Swanson, and Landon, Bryson and soon to be, Baby Emmer; brother-in-law, William Wiesen; cousin, June Wolf; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, George and Primrose; wife, Joyce; two brothers-in-law, Darrell Henslin and Thomas Gross; three sisters-in-law, Shirley Henslin, Dolores Wiesen and Audrey Gross; niece, Pamela Wiesen; two nephews, Bradley Wolf and Brian Gross; and four cousins, George, Leo, Mary, and Patricia Wolf.
The visitation will take place from 4:00 - 8:00 PM on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home and again on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart Church, Holy Family Parish. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 AM. Entombment will follow at Shrine of Rest Mausoleum, Ledgeview Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Mike's name to the Honor Flight Network.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Agnesian Hospice, the Harbor Haven staff and Liz Raube for their care and compassion.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020