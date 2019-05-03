Faramarz "Fred" Yazdani died on May 2, 2019 at the age of 63. He was a 35 year resident of Fond du Lac, WI.

Fred is survived by his mother, Malek Yazdani; his daughters, Arezoo Yazdani, Lova Yazdani, Sara Furrer (Craig); his ex-wife Sue Yazdani; his grandchildren, Tyriek Omied Yazdani, Robert Aziz Watson, Ahzahdae Yazdani, Frederick Kirkwood; and his great granddaughter, Ameera Yazdani. He's preceded in death by his father, Azizullah Yazdani.

Fred was born in Iran on December 31, 1956. He fled Iran in the early 80s and traveled to Southeast Asia before immigrating to the United States in January 1984. He worked in the trucking and car industry as a business owner for 40+ years.

In his prime, Fred spoke seven different languages, was quick witted, charming and befriended many. He was an avid tombak (Persian drum) player, and lived life fully, marching to the beat of his own drum. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

A funeral service is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 3 at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel. Flowers, donations and condolences may be offered at 31 E. Division St., Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on May 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary