|
|
Faye L. Dethardt
Kekoskee - Faye L. Dethardt, 84, of Kekoskee, Wis., passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019, at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 26 at 11 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Kekoskee, with Rev. Dennis Bratz officiating. A visitation will be held on Monday, August 26 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow the service at the Kekoskee Cemetery in Kekoskee.
Faye was born the daughter or Hubert and Alma M. (Czoschke) Rusch in Brownsville on September 25, 1934. She married Richard Dethardt on May 1, 1954, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Brownsville. Faye had worked as a dispatcher for North Central Airlines. She was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Kekoskee. Faye was also a member of the Horicon Marsh Bowmen. Faye enjoyed bowling, gaming trips with her daughter, and loved the Milwaukee Brewers.
Faye is survived by her daughter Susan Dethardt (special friend Steve Margelofsky) Brockman of Neenah, beloved grand dog Beasley, and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Richard, and one daughter Richele Pieper.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Aug. 21, 2019