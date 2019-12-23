|
Faye M. Henke
Fond du Lac - Faye M. Henke, age 92, of Fond du Lac, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the Fond du Lac Lutheran Home. While she enjoyed life here with us, she was tired and ready to reunite with those she missed who had gone on before her. She will be missed but we celebrate God's glory and her new home. She was born on April 12, 1927, in Eldorado, WI, the daughter of Elvin and Ruth (Henning) Levenhagen. On June 27, 1953 she married Alfred Henke and they raised their family in North Fond du Lac. Faye worked at Wells Manufacturing for twenty-eight years until retiring on April 28, 1989. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Nekimi. She enjoyed bowling, day trips, crocheting, playing cards, and mowing her lawn. Later in life Faye enjoyed reading and doing jigsaw puzzles and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Richard (Carole) Henke of North Fond du Lac, Linda (Ted) Washnieski of Eldorado; her grandchildren, Corey (Scott) Berghammer of Beaver Dam, Hannah (Rob Eggers) Henke of North Fond du Lac, Dani (Mark) Wuest of Oshkosh, Jessi (Andy) Harris of Oshkosh; her great-grandchildren, Riley, Turner, and Nora Jo; her siblings, Bill Levenhagen, Bob (Jan) Levenhagen, Elvin (Joyce) Levenhagen Jr, Leona Miles, Dorothy (Bob) Kurth, and Winnie (Darrell) McCullough; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Alfred on June 11, 1989; one infant son, one sister; one brother; and numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Visitation will take place on Friday, December 27, 2019, from 10:30-11:30 AM at St. John's Lutheran Church, 491 Old Oregon Rd, Oshkosh (Nekimi), WI, 54902. Funeral service will follow the visitation at the church at 11:30 AM. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers we feel Faye would appreciate donations be made to St. John's Lutheran Church.
Special thanks to the staff at the Lutheran Home for making her feel like family this past year. And to Marquardt Hospice this last week.
Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019