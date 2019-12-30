|
Florence A. Springborn
Pickett - Florence A. Springborn, 90 of Pickett, WI passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019. Florence was born at home on the farm in Boyd, WI, on August 9, 1929, the daughter of Henry and Augusta (Pankonen) Huth. She graduated from Augusta High School in Augusta, WI in 1947.
On August 8, 1953 she married Duane Springborn at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in rural Ludington, WI near Fall Creek, WI. They farmed near the Rush Lake area and moved to Pickett in 1970. She was a homemaker and upholster for many years. Florence enjoyed baking, (especially cookies for her grandchildren), gardening, canning, and playing cards. In addition, she created beautiful embroidery and crochet projects. She was a dedicated mother, who raised 3 boys. She enjoyed spending time with her sons, including being a Cub Scout leader, and supporting them in all of their sports endeavors. She and Duane always showed up early and often before the players' bus arrived. She never missed important occasions in their lives. She carried the same to her role as a grandma. Florence was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind beautiful memories.
Florence is survived by her husband, Duane, her 3 children; Dennis (Debby) Springborn, of Oshkosh, WI, Jeffery (Lynette) Springborn of Fall City, WA and Steven (Kristin) Springborn of Gilbert, AZ. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren, Kevin (Miranda), Jason (Becky), Sarah, Noah, Katie, Justin & Ryan Springborn and one great grand-child, Olivia Springborn. Other family includes sisters in law: Diane Huth of Cadott, WI and Maxie May Huth of Fall Creek, WI; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Arnold, Clarence, Lester and Roger Huth, sisters in- law Martha Huth, Avis Sampson, Irene Springborn, and Grace Springborn, Brothers in-law Cliff Sampson, Willard Springborn, and Robert Springborn.
VISITATION: Friends may call on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 9:00 - 11:00 AM at Peace Lutheran Church, 124 South Main Street, Rosendale.
FUNERAL: Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at Peace Lutheran Church, with Rev. Charles Thompson officiating. Burial to follow at Rosendale Cemetery.
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020