Florence Feucht
1930 - 2020
Florence Feucht

Mayville - Florence Feucht, of Mayville, born the daughter of Herbert and Mathilda (Scheberl) Wild on March 18, 1930 passed away at St Francis Terrace November 23, 2020 at the age of 90. She married the love of her life, Norman Feucht on September 17, 1949. They settled on Dayton Street where they lovingly raised their three daughters. Florence was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Mayville.

Florence was soft-spoken, loving, kind and humble. She created a home for her family that was filled with love, respect, security, and great meals. Everyone was welcome and made to feel at home. When she wasn't caring for her husband, children and grandchildren she could be found serving funeral meals at St. Mary's, or helping their quilters. The quiet decency of the life she lived was an example to all.

In the final years of her life she and Norm resided at St Francis Terrace where they quickly earned the love of the St Francis staff.

She is survived by her daughter Sharon (Dale) Fredrickson of New Berlin and their son Scott (Erin) Fredrickson and great granddaughter Remy Fredrickson. Daughter Diane Bauer (husband, Bill Leindecker) and her son TJ Steinbach. Daughter Debbie Schultz and her children Meghan (Ryan) Amundson and Holly Schultz. She is further survived by sisters in law Isabelle Guse, Margaret Feucht and brother in law Gilbert Feucht.

She was preceded in death by Norman, her loving husband of nearly 71 years, her son Gregory, grandson Mitchell Schultz, son-in-law Rick Schultz, her parents Herbert and Mathilda Wild, sisters, Edna (Arnold) Oechsner, Irma (Joseph) Jacquot, brothers-in-law August (Lorene) Feucht, Alex (Vernice) Feucht, and Albert (Agnes) Feucht, brother in law Ervin Guse and sister in law Florence Feucht.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 2nd at 2 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Mayville with the Rev. Father Tom Biersack presiding. A visitation for Florence will take place prior at the church from 1 p.m. to the time of the Mass. A private family inurnment will take place at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Mayville.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Francis Terrace and SSM Agnesian Hospice for the loving care provided to Florence.

If desired, memorials may be directed to Agnesian Hospice in Fond du Lac.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com




Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
St. Mary Catholic Church
DEC
2
Mass of Christian Burial
02:00 - 03:00 PM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Koepsell Funeral & Cremation Services, Mayville
301 North Walnut Street
Mayville, WI 53050
920-387-4440
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Koepsell Funeral & Cremation Services, Mayville

4 entries
November 28, 2020
Many happy memories of our visits with them over the years. Florence and Normie will be missed. Rest In Peace.
Carolyn Kummerow
Family
November 27, 2020
My condolences to the Feucht family. I remember Florence as she lived across the street from my Aunt and Uncle(Vi and Bub Bachhhber). May she Rest In Peace with her husband and family in heaven.
Margie Falk Keuler
Neighbor
November 25, 2020
Florence was such a beautiful and lovely woman. Always kind.
Geri Feucht
Family
November 25, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. I have many fond memories of Florence and (Mr.) Normies and her generosity and kindness will always be remembered and admired.
Laura Feucht
Family
