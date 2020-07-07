Florence Zurbuchen
Bradenton, FL - Florence Zurbuchen, 94, of Bradenton, FL passed away July 2, 2020 at her residence.
Florence was born August, 5, 1925 in the town of Trenton, the daughter of John W. and Mayda Hopp Vant Hoff. On February 15, 1944 she married Ewald Zurbuchen in Paris, TX. In 1989, she and Ewald retired to Bradenton, FL to be near their daughter Barbara Doan and family. Florence and Ewald were regulars at the Cortez Cafe where everyone knew them and the staff were like family. Florence was a homemaker and salesperson then manager at Frayne Fashions in Bradenton, FL. She was a member of Emmanuel Reformed Church in Waupun. She was affectionately known as the cookie grandma by her family.
Florence is survived by two grandsons: Gregory Allen Doan of Bradenton and Matthew Allen (Christine) Doan of Orlando; a granddaughter, Dr. Jennifer Ann (Travis) Meeks of Orlando; and a great-granddaughter, Josephine Noel Doan of Orlando.
Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Ewald in 2017; her parents; daughter, Barbara Doan; son-in-law, Allen Doan; grandson, Jeffrey Doan; and sisters, Mary Vant Hoff and Josephine E. Veenhuis.
Funeral services for Florence Zurbuchen will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Emmanuel Waupun with Rev. John Tilstra officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun. Friends and relatives will call on the family on Friday at the church from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service.
