Floyd "Butch" Gumz
Oakfield - Floyd A. "Butch" Gumz, 75, of Oakfield, died Monday, May 11, 2020 at Hope Rehabilitation Nursing Home in Lomira following a courageous battle of cancer.
He was born June 1, 1944 in Fond du Lac, WI, a son of Floyd (Red) and Mildred E. Gumz.
Butch was self-employed as an auto body mechanic for many years until he went to work for Marchant & Schmidt where he retired from. He was a member of the Eagles Aerie #270 and the Oakfield Historic Society. He enjoyed car shows, swap meets, EAA, dancing and family functions.
He is survived by one son, Terry Gumz; sister, Mary Ellen Bunker & Raymond White; the love of his life, Ginny Dewitz; one niece, Cheryl Flajnik; two nephews, Richard Bunker and Robert Bunker and his dog Charlie.
He was preceded in death by his wife Emily; his parents; grandparents; brother-in-law, Richard A Bunker; a special uncle, Donny Gumz and his dog, Minnie.
There will be no services or visitation due to COVID-19. Cremation has taken place & inurnment will be in Calvary Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Agnesian Hospice Hope, Oakfield Historic Society and The Fond du Lac Humane Society.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Agnesian Hospice and Hope Rehabilitation Nursing Home for their excellent care for Butch.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 15 to May 17, 2020