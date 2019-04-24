|
Floyd T. Schmitt
Brandon - Floyd T. Schmitt, age 84, of Brandon, WI passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac, WI.
Floyd was born in Colby, WI on November 7, 1934, the son of Edward and Anna (Ewan) Schmitt. He attended St. Anthony Catholic School and graduated from Athens High School. He went on to serve our country in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1958 at the 741 Missile Battalion, Fairfield, CT. On October 31, 1959 he married Grace Sina at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Ripon, WI. Floyd farmed, and was a self-employed carpenter and mason. He was a devoted member of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Ripon. Floyd enjoyed woodworking and always had a project going on. He loved to spend his time reading, gardening, fishing, and cherished time with his family.
Floyd is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Grace Schmitt of Brandon, WI; children, Thomas (Sandra) Schmitt of Brookfield, WI, Therese (Dave) Teela of Greenville, WI, David Schmitt of Chippewa Falls, WI, Michael (Jodie) Schmitt of Larsen, WI, and John (Molly) Schmitt of Madison, WI; grandchildren, Bradley (Ciara) Teela of Appleton, WI, Brian (Allison) Schmitt of Ramsey, MN, Kevin Schmitt of Brookfield, WI, Danielle (Travis) Watson of Raleigh, NC, Sydney, Sadie and Sophia Schmitt of Larsen, WI; sisters, Marcella Krueger of St. Francis, WI and Winifred (Adam) Kwiecinski of Skokie, IL; and many nieces; nephews; and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Anna Schmitt; two daughters, Antoinette and Bernadette Schmitt; seven brothers, Vincent, Victor, Bernard, Richard, Alex, Elmo, and Clarence Schmitt; and sister, Antoinette.
Visitation for Floyd will be held from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm with a Prayer Service at 7:00 pm on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home, 515 Mayparty Dr., Ripon, WI 54971, and again from 9:30 am until 10:30 am on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 228 Blossom St., Ripon, WI 54971.
Mass of Christian Burial for Floyd will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Ripon, with Reverend Robert A. Fictum officiating. Interment will follow at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Town of Ripon, WI. Final Salute with Military Funeral Honors will take place at the cemetery. Memorials in Floyd's name may be directed to St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 228 Blossom St., Ripon, WI 54971.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Apr. 24, 2019