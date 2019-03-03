Services
Twohig Funeral Home - Campbellsport
109 West Main Street
Campbellsport, WI 53010
(920) 533-4422
Forrest Kleinhans
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
406 E. Main Street
Campbellsport, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
5:00 PM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
406 E. Main Street
Campbellsport, WI
Forrest "Woody" Kleinhans


Forrest "Woody" Kleinhans

Campbellsport - Forrest "Woody" G. Kleinhans, 84, of Campbellsport went to his heavenly home on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at his home with his beloved family gathered around him. He was born on September 25, 1934 in Campbellsport, the son of Clem and Mildred (Raymond) Kleinhans. On August 18, 1955, Woody married Lila E. Beisbier at St. Martin's Catholic Church, Ashford. He served in the U. S. Navy from 1956 to 1957. Woody worked with his father in Kleinhans Implement selling International Harvester, and operated an Appliance and True Value Store in Campbellsport. He also worked at Sears and with his son at Woody's. He was very active in the Campbellsport community and with the local Scouting groups. Woody enjoyed fishing, watersports, driving the boat and vacations Up North with family and friends.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years Lila, children Debra (Daniel) Mish, Dawn (Don) Nichols, Tammy (Robert) Gorr, Jr., Todd "Woody" Kleinhans and Kevin (Rachele) Kleinhans, special nephew and niece Tim (Cindy) McGray and Tracey (Scott) Gross, grandchildren Jason, Aaron, Erika, Amber, Rebecca, Adam, Arik, Josh, Matt, Chris, Andy and Holly, 24 great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Woody was preceded in death by his parents, brother Bobby and sister Beverly (Paul) McGray.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, March 5th at 5:00 pm at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 406 E. Main Street, Campbellsport, Rev. Neil Zinthefer will officiate with cremation to follow with inurnment at St. Mathews Catholic Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation will be Tuesday, March 5th from 2:00 PM until the time of Mass at St. Matthew Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Wildwood Wildlife Park and Nature Center in Minocqua.

The family extends a special thank you to nurses and staff of Agnesian Hospice Hope, the drivers from Transtar and St. Matthew's Choir.

Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with condolences and guestbook at www.twohigfunerals .com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Mar. 3, 2019
