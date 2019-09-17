Services
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
31 E. Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 921-4420
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Luke's Lutheran Church
245 South Second Street
Oakfield, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Luke's Lutheran Church
245 South Second Street
Oakfield, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Foster Wagenknecht
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Foster J. Wagenknecht


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Foster J. Wagenknecht Obituary
Foster J. Wagenknecht

Oakfield - Foster J. Wagenknecht, 88, of Oakfield, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Fond du Lac Lutheran Home.

He was born on May 25, 1931, in Fond du Lac, the son of Herald A. and Ruby I. Stumpf Wagenknecht. On June 16, 1956, he married Patricia A. Bloohm, in Oakfield, WI. Foster was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Oakfield.

He worked as a prison guard for over 28 years in the Wisconsin prison system. Foster enjoyed doing carpenter work, was an avid reader, and rode his motorcycle until the age of 81. He was a good dancer and he loved to sing.

He is survived by his wife Patricia Wagenknecht of Oakfield, his daughters: Renae (Ken) O'Laire of Hartland, WI, Rebecca (Dan) Heinritz of Sussex, WI and Renelle DuPree of Florida; his grandchildren: Jason O'Laire, Chris O'Laire, Ryan O'Laire, LaKeshia DuPree, Amanda Heinritz, James Heinritz, Caleb Heinritz, Joshua Heinritz and Ezra Heinritz; his sisters: Jean Metcalf and Mary Beth Wilson, both of Texas.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

VISITATION: Friends may call on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 245 South Second Street, Oakfield.

FUNERAL: Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, with Rev. Matthew Schwartz officiating. Cremation will follow the funeral service. Inurnment will be at Avoca Cemetery, Oakfield.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to St. Luke's Lutheran School.

Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Foster's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
Download Now