|
|
Foster J. Wagenknecht
Oakfield - Foster J. Wagenknecht, 88, of Oakfield, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Fond du Lac Lutheran Home.
He was born on May 25, 1931, in Fond du Lac, the son of Herald A. and Ruby I. Stumpf Wagenknecht. On June 16, 1956, he married Patricia A. Bloohm, in Oakfield, WI. Foster was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Oakfield.
He worked as a prison guard for over 28 years in the Wisconsin prison system. Foster enjoyed doing carpenter work, was an avid reader, and rode his motorcycle until the age of 81. He was a good dancer and he loved to sing.
He is survived by his wife Patricia Wagenknecht of Oakfield, his daughters: Renae (Ken) O'Laire of Hartland, WI, Rebecca (Dan) Heinritz of Sussex, WI and Renelle DuPree of Florida; his grandchildren: Jason O'Laire, Chris O'Laire, Ryan O'Laire, LaKeshia DuPree, Amanda Heinritz, James Heinritz, Caleb Heinritz, Joshua Heinritz and Ezra Heinritz; his sisters: Jean Metcalf and Mary Beth Wilson, both of Texas.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
VISITATION: Friends may call on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 245 South Second Street, Oakfield.
FUNERAL: Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, with Rev. Matthew Schwartz officiating. Cremation will follow the funeral service. Inurnment will be at Avoca Cemetery, Oakfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to St. Luke's Lutheran School.
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 17, 2019