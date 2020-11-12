Frances A. Beck
Horicon - Frances A. Beck, age 99, of Horicon passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Marvin's Manor in Horicon.
Frances was born the daughter of Nicholas and Alvina (Rubin) Schommer on August 26, 1921 in Hastings, MN. She was a 1939 graduate of South Milwaukee High School. Frances was united in marriage to Alex E. Beck on June 11, 1948 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Kewaskum. She was a longtime member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Woodland (now Sacred Heart Parish, Horicon) where she served her parish faithfully and was also a member of the Christian Mothers. In her spare time Frances enjoyed playing sheepshead with friends and going to many area fish frys. She also volunteered her time with the Golden Youth Club in Iron Ridge and had served as a past officer. Frances also was active with the Mayville Senior Center. Family was very important to her and she treasured the time spent visiting her siblings and cherished the time with her children and grandchildren.
Frances is survived by her children- Kathleen (Kenneth) Eckert of Watertown, John (Elizabeth) Beck of Iron Ridge, James (Joan) Beck of Iron Ridge, and Joseph (Cheryl) Beck of Iron Ridge. Her grandchildren-Keith Eckert of Watertown, Kimberly (Gerald) Semrau of Beaver Dam, Kevin (Kristine) Eckert of Watertown, Kenneth Eckert, Jr. of Beaver Dam, Jacob Beck of Iron Ridge, Kelly (Joel) Braunschweig of Iron Ridge, Paul (Nicole) Beck of Appleton, Martha Beck of Milwaukee, Jason (Jill) Beck of Iron Ridge, Benjamin Beck of Horicon, Clara (Jason) Mienen of Whitefish Bay, Anna Beck of Hartford, Philip (Jillian) Beck of Brown Deer, and Ashley (Kyle) Bobholz of Mayville. Her great grandchildren-Noah, Faith, Adam, Erin, Jonathan, Kayla, Max, Norah, Pierce, Andrew, Isaac, Josiah, Heidi, Rachel, Emily, Parker, and Flynn. Her great great grandchildren- Jaylen, Mandy, and Mindy. Her 3 sisters in law- Marilyn Schommer, Rosie Beck, and Dorothy (Manny) Batzler. Her brother in law- Robert Anderson. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Alex in 2007, grandson Jeremy Beck, and her siblings- Louis (Johanna) Schommer, Lucille (Harold) Nischke, Marcella (Ervin) Kleineider, Clarence (Syliva) Schommer, Marvin Schommer, Mary Schommer, James (Delores) Schommer, and Eileen (Harold) Schommer. Her sister in law Donna Anderson and her brothers in law- Roland and Leo Beck.
A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Parish with the Rev. Fr. Justin Lopina presiding. A visitation will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 9:30 until the time of the mass at 10:30. Inurnment will take place at St. Mary Cemetery in Woodland. Mask and social distancing policies will be enforced.
The family would like to thank the staff of Marvin's Manor in Horicon, Generations Hospice, and Fr. Justin Lopina for the care and support shown to Frances and her family.
Memorials may be directed to the Sacred Heart Food Pantry in Horicon.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com