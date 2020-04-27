Services
Frances Marie Stotzheim Obituary
Fond du Lac - Frances Marie Stotzheim died at home after suffering a long illness on Saturday, April 25 ,2020. She was born To Peter J. Sauve and Marie (Schramm) Sauve in Fond du Lac on April 21, 1933. She was married to Peter J. Stotzheim of North Fond du Lac for forty-nine years. She worked as a timekeeper at Mercury Marine for over twenty-five years.

She is survived by her husband, Peter; her children Michele (Mark) Kreuziger of Garden Ridge, Texas, Teenya (Chris) LaPorte of Ponte Vedra, Fl, Michael ( Carolyn) Harper, California and Craig (Christina) Goodacre of Tucson, AZ; ten grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son Frank Harper, her parents, and sisters Mary and Helen. Interment will take place at Ledgeview Memorial Park. A memorial service will take place at a later date.

Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020
