Services
Twohig Funeral Home - Fond du Lac
305 Fond du Lac Avenue
Fond Du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 921-0960
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Twohig Funeral Home - Fond du Lac
305 Fond du Lac Avenue
Fond Du Lac, WI 54935
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
3:00 PM
Twohig Funeral Home - Fond du Lac
305 Fond du Lac Avenue
Fond Du Lac, WI 54935
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Sokolik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Rose "Cookie" Sokolik


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Rose "Cookie" Sokolik Obituary
Frances Rose "Cookie" Sokolik

Oakfield - Frances Rose Sokolik went to heaven on Saturday, February 15, 2020 to join the many family and friends that were waiting for her and to be eternally happy and healthy with the lord by her side.

Frances was born October 27, 1945 in New Westminster, British Columbia, Canada. In 1963 she married the love of her life Palmer Sokolik, together they raised 4 beautiful children, Mark (Tammy), Patrick (Patty), Martin, and JoAnn. Her greatest passions were adult coloring, her plants, and watching the birds at the feeders. She loved spending time with her family whenever she could.

Upon her passing, Frances is survived by her children; 6 grandchildren, Cody (Cheyenne),

Dominic (Felica), Dillon (Alexis), Brady (Corrisa), Dawson, and Francesca; 6 great grandchildren; special friends, Sandy VandenHoogen, Cheryl Moore, Mike and Jackie Malterer; and many very special nieces and nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

She was preceded in death by her husband, brother, and parents.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Twohig Funeral Home, 305 Fond du Lac Ave Fond du Lac, WI. 54935. Frances' family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home from 1:00 pm until the time of the service.

The family would like to thank all the 4th floor doctors and nurses for everything they did for her and also the Hospice Home of Hope for their care and compassion with her and her family through this very difficult time. We will be forever thankful for your tender care.

The Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Twohig Funeral Home - Fond du Lac
Download Now