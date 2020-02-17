|
Frances Rose "Cookie" Sokolik
Oakfield - Frances Rose Sokolik went to heaven on Saturday, February 15, 2020 to join the many family and friends that were waiting for her and to be eternally happy and healthy with the lord by her side.
Frances was born October 27, 1945 in New Westminster, British Columbia, Canada. In 1963 she married the love of her life Palmer Sokolik, together they raised 4 beautiful children, Mark (Tammy), Patrick (Patty), Martin, and JoAnn. Her greatest passions were adult coloring, her plants, and watching the birds at the feeders. She loved spending time with her family whenever she could.
Upon her passing, Frances is survived by her children; 6 grandchildren, Cody (Cheyenne),
Dominic (Felica), Dillon (Alexis), Brady (Corrisa), Dawson, and Francesca; 6 great grandchildren; special friends, Sandy VandenHoogen, Cheryl Moore, Mike and Jackie Malterer; and many very special nieces and nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
She was preceded in death by her husband, brother, and parents.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Twohig Funeral Home, 305 Fond du Lac Ave Fond du Lac, WI. 54935. Frances' family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home from 1:00 pm until the time of the service.
The family would like to thank all the 4th floor doctors and nurses for everything they did for her and also the Hospice Home of Hope for their care and compassion with her and her family through this very difficult time. We will be forever thankful for your tender care.
