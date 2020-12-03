Francis M. SterrFond du Lac - Francis M. Sterr, 78, of Fond du Lac, formerly of Quinney, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at his home with family by his side. He was born September 29, 1942 to the late Benno and Anna (Hoffman) Sterr in LeRoy, WI.Fran graduated from Mayville High School and then was drafted in the US Army in 1964. He served in Germany and Vietnam as an aircraft engineer mechanic. He then served in the US Army Reserves until 1970. Fran was a member of the American Legion Post 128 in Stockbridge, WI then joined the American Legion Post 75 in Fond du Lac.Fran married the love of his life Mary M. Willis on May 20, 1967 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Fond du Lac. They are currently still members of Holy Family Catholic Community.Fran worked for Gehl Company in West Bend for over 40 years. He worked in the sheet metal department holding various positions from brake operator to foreman. Fran enjoyed playing games, especially sheepshead. He also enjoyed roller skating, ice skating and cross-country skiing with his daughters. Fran spent many hours in his workshop, crafting different furniture items and helping the girls with their school projects. Fran was an avid gardener. He had a large garden at his home as well as the lake house. He loved to grow popcorn; it was his favorite snack. Most of all, Fran cherished the time he had with his grandchildren.Fran is survived by his wife, Mary; two daughters, Debbie (Mark) Hovey and Denise (Dale) Wetzel; four grandchildren, Zachary (Mandi) Wetzel, Dominick Wetzel, Michael Hovey and Alex "Tulip" Hovey; sister-in-law, Betty (Joe) Sabel; two brothers-in-law, John (Patti) Schaub and Steve (Mary) Schaub; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Robert (Anna) Sterr.Services: Fran's family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 10:00 am to 10:45 am. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am. Military Honors will be held following mass. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Stockbridge. Due to the pandemic, masks are required and social distancing should be practiced."The family extends their love and gratitude to the staff of Agnesian Hospice, Chaplain Tim and Stacy RN, for their care and compassion given to Fran and to the family."