Francis "Frank" Theusch
Lomira - Francis "Frank" A. Theusch, 78 of Lomira passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
He was born on march 1, 1942 to the late Walter and Regina (nee Wiesner) Theusch on the family farm in Washington County. On February 11, 1961 he was united in marriage to Caroline Weis at St. Matthew's Church in Campbellsport. Frank worked on the farm for many years, later working at the West Bend News, Steel Craft as a press operator, and for the Town of Wayne. He enjoyed deer hunting and watching the Green bap Packers and NASCAR racing. Frank loved going to the casino. He specially enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Those Frank leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Caroline Theusch; four children, Jeff (Kara) Theusch, Jamie (April) Theusch, Tammy (Tim) Gasper, and Dan (Amanda) Theusch; nine grandchildren, Bobbie Sue Walker, Christopher Theusch, Ashly Theusch, Scott Theusch, Amy Prochnow, Crystal Tiedt, Vicki Theusch, Brad Theusch, and Laci Theusch; seven great grandchildren; six sisters, Carol Jean Jacak, Lorraine Beine, Rosemary (Robert) Guth, Elaine (Dennis) Wieberdink, Darlene Walls, and Marilyn Theusch; two brothers, Richard (Carol) Theusch and Donald (Diane) Theusch; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his three brothers, Walter "Sunny" Theusch, Robert (Lucille) Theusch, and James Theusch and two brothers-in-law, Roger Jacak and Ervin Beine.
Private family services will be held for Frank at a later date.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.