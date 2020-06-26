Francis "Frank" Theusch
1942 - 2020
Francis "Frank" Theusch

Lomira - Francis "Frank" A. Theusch, 78 of Lomira passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

He was born on march 1, 1942 to the late Walter and Regina (nee Wiesner) Theusch on the family farm in Washington County. On February 11, 1961 he was united in marriage to Caroline Weis at St. Matthew's Church in Campbellsport. Frank worked on the farm for many years, later working at the West Bend News, Steel Craft as a press operator, and for the Town of Wayne. He enjoyed deer hunting and watching the Green bap Packers and NASCAR racing. Frank loved going to the casino. He specially enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Those Frank leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Caroline Theusch; four children, Jeff (Kara) Theusch, Jamie (April) Theusch, Tammy (Tim) Gasper, and Dan (Amanda) Theusch; nine grandchildren, Bobbie Sue Walker, Christopher Theusch, Ashly Theusch, Scott Theusch, Amy Prochnow, Crystal Tiedt, Vicki Theusch, Brad Theusch, and Laci Theusch; seven great grandchildren; six sisters, Carol Jean Jacak, Lorraine Beine, Rosemary (Robert) Guth, Elaine (Dennis) Wieberdink, Darlene Walls, and Marilyn Theusch; two brothers, Richard (Carol) Theusch and Donald (Diane) Theusch; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his three brothers, Walter "Sunny" Theusch, Robert (Lucille) Theusch, and James Theusch and two brothers-in-law, Roger Jacak and Ervin Beine.

Private family services will be held for Frank at a later date.

Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum - Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington Street, West Bend, WI 53095.

Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Frank's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.




Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
MYRHUM-PATTEN FUNERAL HOME INC
1315 W WASHINGTON ST
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 334-2776
