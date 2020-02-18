|
|
Frank Kuczkowski
Theresa - Frank A. Kuczkowski, Jr., age 81 years, of the town of Theresa, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Liberty Home in Fond du Lac surround by his loving family.
He was born on January 14, 1939, in Milwaukee, the son of the late Frank (Sr.) and Josephine (Kowalski) Kuczkowski, and on September 23, 1961, he was united in marriage to Nancy Jankowski at St. Hedwig's Catholic Church in Milwaukee. Nancy passed away on July 2, 2011.
Frank and Nancy made their home in Milwaukee. In 1980 the family moved to the town of Theresa, where Nancy and Frank purchased Park Floral. He was a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Theresa. Frank was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Lions Club, Theresa Volunteer Fire Department, American Legion, as well as the Lomira School Board President and St. Theresa Catholic School Board Member.
Frank proudly served in the United States Army and was stationed overseas in Germany for two years, and then was in the Reserves for several years.
Those Frank leaves behind to cherish his memory include his two children, Michael (Julie) Kuczkowski of Lomira and Susan (Scott) Lee of Waupun; six grandchildren, Jessica (Nick) Loomans, Michelle (fiancé Daniel Darden) Kuczkowski, Kaytlin Kuczkowski, Stephanie (special friend Austin Oehlke) Margelowsky, Jared (fiancée Karsyn Wetzel) Margelowsky, and Brandon Margelowsky; three great-grandchildren, Brandon and Natalie Loomans, and Sebastian Wahl as well as other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents and his wife, Nancy; Frank was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Kuczkowski.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Frank will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 102 Church Street in Theresa. Father Thomas Biersack officiating and burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 in St. Theresa Memorial Gardens in Theresa.
Relatives and friends can greet the family on Thursday at Church from 2:00 p.m. until 4:45 p.m. Memorials to () preferred.
Frank's family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Liberty House and Heartland Hospice, both in Fond du Lac, for the loving care they provided.
Myrhum Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Frank's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020