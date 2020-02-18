Services
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service
1315 W WASHINGTON ST
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 334-2776
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:45 PM
St. Theresa Catholic Church
102 Church St.
Theresa, WI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
5:00 PM
St. Theresa Catholic Church
102 Church St.
Theresa, WI
View Map
Burial
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Theresa Memorial Gardens
Theresa, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Kuczkowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Kuczkowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Kuczkowski Obituary
Frank Kuczkowski

Theresa - Frank A. Kuczkowski, Jr., age 81 years, of the town of Theresa, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Liberty Home in Fond du Lac surround by his loving family.

He was born on January 14, 1939, in Milwaukee, the son of the late Frank (Sr.) and Josephine (Kowalski) Kuczkowski, and on September 23, 1961, he was united in marriage to Nancy Jankowski at St. Hedwig's Catholic Church in Milwaukee. Nancy passed away on July 2, 2011.

Frank and Nancy made their home in Milwaukee. In 1980 the family moved to the town of Theresa, where Nancy and Frank purchased Park Floral. He was a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Theresa. Frank was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Lions Club, Theresa Volunteer Fire Department, American Legion, as well as the Lomira School Board President and St. Theresa Catholic School Board Member.

Frank proudly served in the United States Army and was stationed overseas in Germany for two years, and then was in the Reserves for several years.

Those Frank leaves behind to cherish his memory include his two children, Michael (Julie) Kuczkowski of Lomira and Susan (Scott) Lee of Waupun; six grandchildren, Jessica (Nick) Loomans, Michelle (fiancé Daniel Darden) Kuczkowski, Kaytlin Kuczkowski, Stephanie (special friend Austin Oehlke) Margelowsky, Jared (fiancée Karsyn Wetzel) Margelowsky, and Brandon Margelowsky; three great-grandchildren, Brandon and Natalie Loomans, and Sebastian Wahl as well as other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents and his wife, Nancy; Frank was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Kuczkowski.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Frank will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 102 Church Street in Theresa. Father Thomas Biersack officiating and burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 in St. Theresa Memorial Gardens in Theresa.

Relatives and friends can greet the family on Thursday at Church from 2:00 p.m. until 4:45 p.m. Memorials to () preferred.

Frank's family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Liberty House and Heartland Hospice, both in Fond du Lac, for the loving care they provided.

Myrhum Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Frank's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -