Fred D. "Hummer" Goldapske
Fond du Lac - Fred D. "Hummer" Goldapske, 85, passed away and went to be with his Heavenly Father on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Crossroads Care Center in Fond du Lac. He was born in Fond du Lac on Saturday, October 6, 1934 to Paul and Minnie (Heber) Goldapske, the youngest of thirteen children. Hummer served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. On Saturday, October 8, 1955, while stationed at Ft. Hood, Tex., he married the love of his life, Carol Mohr. She preceded him in death on Wednesday, March 16, 2011.
In his younger years, Hummer delivered Hamm's beer and then worked for the City of Fond du Lac. Eventually, he would become a firefighter for the city's fire department, an achievement he was very proud of. Hummer retired in 1990.
Earlier in his life, Hummer boxed for Golden Gloves, was an avid softball player and one heck of a pitcher for many years and was inducted into the Softball Hall of Fame in 2010. He had many hobbies and interests including hunting, fishing, sturgeon spearing, gardening, watching his favorite driver Dale Earnhardt, Jr. and coaching the Packers, Brewers and Badgers from the comfort of his own home. Hummer loved traveling to Arizona with Carol to spend time with the Dick and Linda Toetz family as well as going up north to the cabin; and neighboring casino. Spending time with his grandson, Jackson, whether it be fishing, hunting or watching him in all of his sports was one of Hummer's favorite things to do in his later years. He was larger than life and was the life of the party wherever he went. Let's not forget spending Wednesday afternoon with friends at the D&D. Hummer was blessed to have many, many good friends.
He belonged to Redeemer Lutheran Church, Sturgeon for Tomorrow, West Shore Fishing Club and was a proud member of the NRA. As a veteran of the Korean War, Hummer was blessed to have participated in the Honor Flight to Washington DC.
Survivors include his son Ron, (Vickie) Goldapske of Van Dyne; his grandson, Jackson Goldapske; a brother, Henry Goldapske of North Fond du Lac; special niece and nephew, Ricard and Linda Toetz of Sun City, Ariz. and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Carol; five infant children; eight brothers and nine sisters-in-law, John (Lucille), Robert (Emma), Charles (Joyce), Arthur (Virginia), Walter (Gloria), Leonard (Marjorie), Elmer (Billie), Paul (Karen) and Pat Goldapske; and three sisters, Minnie (Gerald) Altman, Anne (Mike) Nolan and Olga (Alfred) Toetz..
A special thank you to his neighbor and good friend Dawn Merz for her loving care and friendship over the last few years.
Also, a special thank you to all his caretakers at Visiting Angels, Adelaide, Crossroads and Generations Hospice who lovingly cared for him in the last years of his life. You all are truly special. God Bless all of you.
Visitation for Hummer will be held from 2:30pm - 5:00pm on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave. in Fond du Lac. A memorial service will begin at 5:00pm with Pastor James Borgwardt officiating. Military Funeral Honors will follow the service. Cremation has taken place.
Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019