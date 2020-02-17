|
Fred Willis Domke
Fairwater - Fred Willis Domke, age 79, of Fairwater, WI, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 17, 2020.
Fred was born January 5, 1941, in Hancock, WI, the son of Fred J. Domke, Jr. and Joy (Gibbs) Domke. His family moved to the Brandon area in the early 1950s. He graduated from Brandon High School in 1959. On February 17, 1962, Fred married his high school sweetheart, Sandra L. Dahlke, at Zion Lutheran Church in Fairwater. Fred worked at the Fairwater Canning Factory for 43 years as a Maintenance Supervisor. He worked for Head S
tart as a bus driver for 7 years after that. Fred was a member of the Fairwater Village Board for 18 years. Fred served many years on the Personnel Committee, as a teller, and as an usher at Zion Lutheran Church. He loved farming and enjoyed many years working as a hobby farmer. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife on bus trips. Fred especially loved spending time with his grandsons.
Survivors include two sons, Fred M. (Jackie) Domke of Manitowoc, WI and Ted (Barb) Domke of Fairwater, WI; one daughter, Heidi (Calvin) Hopp of Brandon, WI; three grandchildren, Andrew, Caleb and Alexander Hopp all of Brandon, WI; two sisters, Rosalind Wichman of Ripon, WI and Lynn Adams of Madison, WI; two sisters-in-law, Betty Domke of Ripon, WI and Yvonne (Larry) Thomas of Grand Island, NE; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Fred was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Domke; his parents, Fred and Joy Domke; one brother, Dale, and one brother-in-law, DuWayne Wichman.
Visitation for Fred will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, from 1 - 3:00 pm at Zion Lutheran Church, 100 Church St., Fairwater, WI 53931.
Funeral Service for Fred will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 3:00 pm at Zion Lutheran Church in Fairwater with Pastor Kimberly Stowell officiating. Interment will follow at Fairwater Cemetery in the Village of Fairwater. A luncheon will follow after interment back at the church. A memorial is being established in Fred's name.
Please visit www.butzinmarchant.com to send online condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020