Frederich W. Schneider
Fond du Lac - Frederich Wilhelm Schneider returned to the Light where we all came on Friday morning, April 3rd 2020, at Maple Meadows Assisted Living at the age of 88. Fred has quickly returned to his loving wife Norma who herself was reunited with that Light only 75 days ago.
Norma and Fred brought four souls into this world; Paul (who passed in Feb 2019) Debra, Dianna and Mark. Grandchildren Eric, Justin and Marie.
Fred was a childhood survivor of World War II Germany and despite a youth surrounded by pain and devastation he chose to live a life of kindness and joy. A lesson that Fred passed on to his children; regardless of the hand you are dealt, the choices you make determine your happiness.
Fred travelled to North America at 18 years of age and worked a variety of jobs from lumberjack to coal miner while learning the English language and beginning a new journey in life. Fate would have him locked in box car one evening that took him to Hamilton Ontario where he would eventually meet his wife Norma of 67 years. The two were inseparable in life and in passing.
Fred self-taught himself plumbing, carpentry, auto repair and electronics and became the chief electrician at Milwaukee Gear Company and Master Lock for over 25 years. He fixed anything that was broken in the household from appliances to toys to people.
The Light of God shines thru each of us. Sometimes God makes it shine a little brighter thru a soul that leads. Fred shined with that brilliance in his lifetime. Those he touched were lighter, those he spoke with were wiser those he laughed with were somehow stronger. He taught us all to embrace that infinite Light every day and revel in loving God and loving ourselves.
Daughter Dianna, Son-in-Law Allan and Son Mark provided unconditional support for Fred in his remaining time tethered to Earth in a physical body.
God speed Fred. We are thrilled that you are back with Norma. We look forward to seeing each other again in the Light and laughing about these crazy lives and reveling in the awe of God's infinite universe.
Cremation has taken place. Services will be held at a later date.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020