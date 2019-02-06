|
Frederick F. Esler
Fond du Lac - Frederick "Fred" F. Esler, of Fond du Lac, passed away Tuesday, January 29, 2019 of injuries sustained in a motorbike incident last August. He was born in Oshkosh June 26, 1951 to Donald and Dolores Esler and graduated from Lourdes High School in 1969. He went on to attend then WSU-O. After graduation in 1973, with a Business Degree, he promptly jettisoned his brand-new briefcase to pursue his true passion of buying and selling cars. He continued in this trade until retiring, working with numerous dealers and finally on his own. Fred was a lifelong Green Bay Packers fan and could talk sports with the best of them.
Fred had a multitude of friends he saw regularly in Oshkosh, Fond du Lac and at annual gatherings with his High School "brothers" at their annual lake getaway up North. They all loved him dearly.
Fred is survived by his two children, Thor Preston-Esler and Liv (Kyle) Sweet; two grandsons, Trenton and Zaydyn; one sister, Susan (Neil) Verwey; two nephews and other relatives.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Vicki.
Internment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Oshkosh. A memorial has been established in Fred's name at the Fond du Lac Area Humane Society. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Feb. 6, 2019