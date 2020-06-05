Frederick John Strizek
Lomira - Frederick John Strizek, 59, of Lomira died on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Waupun Memorial Hospital. He was born June 9, 1960 in Fond du Lac, the son of John and Dorothy (Bastian) Strizek. Frederick married Rebecca Johns on February 24, 1995 in Juneau, WI. He worked for Oakfield Stone as a saw operator for many years. Frederick like shooting pool, golfing, bowling, playing with his dog "DeeOhGee" and drinking beer. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing, hiking, and looking at all the wildlife.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca; son, Thom Strizek; brother, John "Jack" Strizek; two nieces, Lisa (Richard) Horton, Amber Loberger and her children Carissa and Brady; nephew, Andrew (Traci) Luther and their children, Amanda (Erik) Johnson and Shane (Christina) Luther; brother-in-law, Thomas L. Johns (Nicholas P. Duranko); two sisters-in-law, Theresa Strizek, and Deborah Johns and her daughter, Heather (Harris) Snipes Jr. and their three daughters. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Dorothy; sister, Adrienne Fillmore; and brother, Gene Strizek.
A memorial service will take place at a later date at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.