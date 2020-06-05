Frederick John Strizek
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frederick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frederick John Strizek

Lomira - Frederick John Strizek, 59, of Lomira died on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Waupun Memorial Hospital. He was born June 9, 1960 in Fond du Lac, the son of John and Dorothy (Bastian) Strizek. Frederick married Rebecca Johns on February 24, 1995 in Juneau, WI. He worked for Oakfield Stone as a saw operator for many years. Frederick like shooting pool, golfing, bowling, playing with his dog "DeeOhGee" and drinking beer. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing, hiking, and looking at all the wildlife.

He is survived by his wife, Rebecca; son, Thom Strizek; brother, John "Jack" Strizek; two nieces, Lisa (Richard) Horton, Amber Loberger and her children Carissa and Brady; nephew, Andrew (Traci) Luther and their children, Amanda (Erik) Johnson and Shane (Christina) Luther; brother-in-law, Thomas L. Johns (Nicholas P. Duranko); two sisters-in-law, Theresa Strizek, and Deborah Johns and her daughter, Heather (Harris) Snipes Jr. and their three daughters. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Dorothy; sister, Adrienne Fillmore; and brother, Gene Strizek.

A memorial service will take place at a later date at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place.

Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved