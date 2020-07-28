Frederick N. Peterson
Butte des Morts - Frederick N. Peterson, age 87 of Butte des Morts, WI died on July 26, 2020 after a short stay at Virginia Highlands in Germantown. He was born June 27,1933, the son of Fred W. and Eleanor Ingabord Johnson Peterson, in Red Wing, MN. Upon graduation from Red Wing High School, Fred joined the U.S. Navy and served as Aviation Boatswain's Mate during the Korean War. After honorable discharge, Fred married Alberta "Berta" Hildagard Burkard, November 5, 1954 in Red Wing, MN. For 33 years Fred and Berta owned and operated F.N. Peterson, Inc., providing new and used production equipment and consulting to the food, dairy, pharmaceutical, and chemical industries. Prior to F.N.Peterson, Inc., Fred was employed at DeLaval Spray Dryer Division, in River Falls, WI as Sales Manager and Damrow Company in Fond du Lac, WI as Sales Manager.
Fred is survived by wife and constant true love companion, Berta; three daughters, Teresa (Dan) Wolner, Sue (Kelly) Plath, Rosanne (Mike) McDonald; two sons, Rick (Virginia) Peterson and Vern Peterson and a brother, Elroy Peterson. Other survivors are 14 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Preceded in death by a daughter Carolyn, father Fred, mother Eleanor, brothers Willis, Kenny and sister Marie Cordes. Cremation has taken place, burial of remains will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minnesota, at discretion of wife Berta.
A memorial picnic and celebration will be held at a later date hosted by Berta at her present home. Food, music and ample refreshments will be served throughout the day.
