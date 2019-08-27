|
|
Frederick O. Weber
of New Holstein - Frederick O. Weber, age 67, of New Holstein, passed away with his loving family at his side on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.
He was born March 10, 1952, at St. Agnes Hospital to the late Robert "Bob" & Cyrilla "Peggy" (Woelfel) Weber. Fred attended St. Joseph Catholic School in St. Joe and graduated from New Holstein High School in 1970. He received his Associate Degree from Moraine Park Technical College in 2000.
On June 1, 1974, he married Barbara Mischo at St. Cloud Catholic Church.
Fred was an active member at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in New Holstein. He volunteered as a Faith Formation teacher, parish trustee, and a communion distributor. Fred's work on the Divine Savior auction was very important to him; as well as being a 4th Degree Member of the New Holstein Knights of Columbus Council 12393.
Fred was a WIAA official for over 30 years; working baseball, basketball, and football. He enjoyed coaching his kids' and sisters' baseball, softball, and basketball teams.
He was a custodian at New Holstein Elementary School for many years. The children and teachers were wonderful to work with; he was proud to be called "Mr. Weber".
Survivors include his wife, Barb; his three children, Becky (Matt) Bains of DeForest, Ann (Carmelo) Reyes of Madison, and Bob (Ari) Weber of Bayside. No matter how sick Fred was, his seven grandchildren; Ellie, Mara, and Carys Bains, Maribel and Adela Reyes, and Maddie and Calvin Weber, were the joy of his life. In addition, he is survived by his brothers, Dan (Judi) Weber and Jim (Rhonda) Weber; his sisters, Mary (Gary) Hinz, Sue (Roger) Philippi, Doris (Ed) Shell, Karen Mittag (Curt Miller), and Margie (Larry) Heimermann; his brother-in-law, Paul (Shochet) Mischo; and his sister-in-law, Ann Mischo. He is further survived by many nieces; nephews; other relatives; and his life-long camping and card-playing friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Robert & Cyrilla Weber; his sister, Barb; his brothers-in-law, Mike Mueller and Mark Mischo; in-laws, Marvin & Jean Mischo; and his nephew, Matthew Mischo.
A Liturgy Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1724 Madison Street, New Holstein, WI 53061. Fred will be laid to rest in the St. Cloud Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation: Family and friends may visit with Fred's family at the Sippel Funeral Home, 2618 Altona Avenue, New Holstein, WI 53061 on Wednesday, August 28th from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Visitation will also be at the funeral home Thursday morning from 9:00 AM until 10:15 when brief rites will be held.
A parish prayer service will be held at the funeral home Wednesday evening at 7:00 PM.
Fred's family would like to express their heart-felt appreciation to the family, friends, and care givers who have supported him during the last several years. Fred was an inspiration because he kept his chin up while dealing with his numerous medical challenges; you kept him going.
For additional details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein (920) 898-4300 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Aug. 27, 2019