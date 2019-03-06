|
|
Frederick Scheuers
Marytown - Frederick W. Scheuers, age 60, of Marytown, died at his home on February 28, 2019. He was born June 29, 1958, in Fond du Lac, son of Carl and Carol Scheuers.
Frederick lived life his own way. His stubbornness was part of his fighting spirit and sometimes he didn't believe that all of the rules applied to him. Nonetheless, he had a strong work ethic, working at the Kiel Foundary and spending his free time fixing cars. He was very handy and was always there when his children needed him. He had a great sense of humor and took pride in being a smart-aleck every chance he got. He loved to camp, fish, and talk about old cars. He further enjoyed watching old John Wayne westerns and playing Stormfall.
Frederick is survived by his parents, Carl and Carol; his children: Mindy Scheuers, Norine Scheuers, Frederick Scheuers II, and Rebecca Scheuers; grandchildren: Jason Kreilkamp, Samuel Scheuers, Ronald DeCremer IV, Oceanna Baker, and Zoey Scheuers; sisters: Beverly Scheuers, Anna Scheuers, Debra (Jeff) Rogers, and Gail (Eugene) Scheuers-Sobiech; and his brothers: Edward (Darlene) Scheuers, Henry Scheuers, Iric Scheuers, and Kenneth Scheuers.
Frederick was preceded in death by his son, Samuel Scheuers, and his brother, Joseph Scheuers.
A visitation is set for 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the Wieting Family Funeral Home (411 W. Main St.) in Chilton. Online condolences wietingfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Frederick's name.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Mar. 6, 2019