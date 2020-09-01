Fredrick "Fritz" Raether
Dundee - Frederick "Fritz" Raether, 92, of Dundee went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac. He was born on December 20, 1927in the Town of Osceola, the son of Jacob and Marie Kutz Raether. Fritz served in the U.S. Army during WWII. On March 1, 1949, Fritz married Alice E. Dyer at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Cascade. Fritz worked at Regalware for 49 years before retiring. He was a member of Shepherd of the Hill Catholic Parish. In their younger years they enjoyed snowmobiling and after retirement, they traveled to many parts of the United States and Canada. They were active members of the Dundee Sportsman Club. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed fishing and hunting. Fritz greatly enjoyed spending time with his family especially his grandchildren. Fritz will be dearly missed.
Those left behind to cherish his memory include his children Bev (Dave) Murphy of Cascade, Jim (Joan) Raether of Beaver Dam, Jerry (Karen) Raether of Campbellsport and Barb (Tom) Spartz of Lomira, grandchildren Glenn Anderson, Janine O'Brien, Mike Fell, Becky (Dan) Brehmer, Megan (Erik) Schuessler and Noah (Anne) Raether, great grandchildren Colton O'Brien, Rhett and Tate Schuessler and Cameron and Cora Raether, sisters Joyce (Delmar) Wendegatz of West Bend and Donna (Miles) Wilson of Cecil, sister-in-law Betty Raether of Kewaskum, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Fritz was preceded in death by his parents, wife Alice on June 11, 2016, in-laws Lloyd and Florence Foy Dyer, brothers Ralph Raether and Lester (Ruth) Raether and sister Gertrude (Arthur) Backhaus.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church, W1862 County Road B, Eden. Rev. Mark Jones will officiate and burial will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery, Parnell.
Memorial are appreciated to the Dundee Sportsman Club
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com
.