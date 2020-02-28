|
Frieda Ella Mittelstaedt
Ripon - Frieda Ella Mittelstaedt, age 97, of Ripon, WI, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020, at ThedaCare Regional Hospital in Neenah, WI. Frieda was born October 26, 1922 in South Dakota, the daughter of Paul and Anna (Selchert) Dummann. Frieda was baptized on November 23, 1922 at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Goodwin, SD. In 1941, she married William Mittelstaedt in Pardeeville, WI. Frieda worked as a Nurse's Aide at Ripon Medical Center and St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac, WI. She was also a member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in Ripon and very much enjoyed crafting and music. Survivors include her daughter, Christine (Marshall Faulks) Mittelstaedt of Ripon; sons, Randy (Barbara) Mittelstaedt of Fond du Lac, WI and Ricky (Carol) Mittelstaedt of Ripon; daughters-in-law, Christine Mittelstaedt of Plover, WI and Saichon Mittelstaedt of Glendale, AZ; nine grandchildren, Sherri (special friend, Bobby), Phillip Jr. (Roxanne), Aaron, Sarah, Allan, Kimberly and Katie Mittelstaedt, Jennifer (Ben) Wagner and Brittnie (Ashley) Faulks; ten great-grandchildren, Miranda, Nathan, Anthony, Carter and Justin Mittelstaedt, Raymond Edwards, Jaxon Trepanier and Ella, Cole and Liam Wagner; and three great-great-grandchildren, Justin, Adriana and Adyn Mittelstaedt. Frieda was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Anna Dummann; husband, William Mittelstaedt; two sons, Phillip and Gregory Mittelstaedt; eight sisters; and four brothers. A visitation for Frieda will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 9 - 11:00 am at Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 320 Mt. Zion Drive, Ripon, WI 54971. A memorial service for Frieda will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 am at Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, with Pastor Michael Sheppard officiating. Inurnment will take place at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Town of Ripon, WI, at a later date. A memorial is being established in her name. Please visit www.butzinmarchant.com to send online condolences
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020