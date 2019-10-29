|
Gail M. Zimpher
Fond du Lac - Gail Marie Zimpher, 75, of Fond du Lac, lost her long courageous battle to cancer surrounded by her family at the Hospice Home of Hope on Sunday, October 27, 2019. Gail was born on August 9, 1944, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Elder and Estella Sellnow. Gail was a 1962 graduate of Waupun Highschool.
On February 23, 1974, Gail married Bernard L. Zimpher at the First Presbyterian Church in Fond du Lac. Gail was employed for twenty-three years at Regal Ware in Kewaskum. After retiring from Regal Ware, she worked for three years at the Comfort Inn in Fond du Lac before getting sick with cancer.
Gail fought cancer hard when first diagnosed in 2007, she fought long and hard again when cancer reared its ugly head in 2013. This time, she needed to have her lung removed, she did that with a smile on her face and then, cancer reared its head yet again. This time Gail came out of the gates fighting like a warrior, however, this time around Gail's body could not keep up with all the chemo treatments. Cancer had won, but not without an amazing, strong, graceful and courageous fight! Fly high sweet angel, you earned those wings!
In Gail's free time she enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers, Nascar Races, (she was a huge fan of Dale Earnhardt Jr.), detailing Bernie's semitruck and trailer to compete in the Waupun truck shows where they won four first place trophies, word searches, reading and being with family and friends. Most recently, she enjoyed the company of her great-grandson who was always her best medicine! When he was around, she would smile from ear to ear. Gail too could always put a smile on your face or make you laugh when you were feeling down.
Gail is survived by her husband of forty-five years Bernie Zimpher of Fond du Lac; her sister, Bonnie J Bartlett of Spanaway; WA; her daughter, Tammy (Jeff) Mattern of West Milwaukee; two grandsons, Devin Bahr of West Allis, Kody (Johanna Stanly) Mattern of South Milwaukee and one great-grandson Levi Bruno Mattern of South Milwaukee. Two brothers-in-law, Ron (Carolyn) Zimpher of Fond du Lac, Denise (Diane) Zimpher of Fond du Lac; one sister-in-law Diane Bader of Waterloo. Gail is further survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.
Gail was preceded in death by her mother, father, maternal grandparents and paternal grandparents, two brothers-in- law, Robert and Gary Zimpher; and one sister in law Sharon Zimpher.
Gail and her family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Lilly, Nurse Keri, Dr. Lumberg Nurse Sara, Dr. Hatahet, Nurse Joan. Also, a special thank you to all the nurses, caregivers, staff and volunteers at the Hospice Home of Hope, The Cancer Center, The Blood Center and Agnesian Hospital for all their care, guidance and support over the last 12 years.
Thank you to everyone that sent cards, visited, called, sent flowers and took time out of your day to make Gail's day a bit brighter. She appreciated everything very much and felt bad she couldn't do thank you cards. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Cancer Center or the Hospice Home of Hope.
Visitation will take place on Saturday, November 2, 2019, from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. A funeral service will follow the visitation at the funeral home at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow the service at Estabrooks Cemetery.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019