Gail R. Havey
Beaver Dam - Gail Rose (Birschbach) Havey died suddenly and unexpectedly of cardiac arrest on May 12, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital, Madison.
Gail was born January 31, 1961, the third child of Kenneth and Karen (Zamzow) Birschbach. Gail graduated from Oakfield High School in 1979. She worked for a number of manufacturing companies, generally in purchasing or inventory control positions.
Gail was united in marriage to Michael Francis Havey on April 19, 1986 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Fond du Lac. Our marriage was 34 wonderful years, highlighted by the birth of our son Christopher and our daughter Michelle, and Michelle's children Atli and Elyse. No marriage is perfect, but I think ours was pretty darn close.
Gail enjoyed many hobbies throughout her life. Whether it was photography, scrapbooking, various crafts, fishing, or gardening, it was always "all out". That's how she lived her life. Maybe that's why her candle burned out so quickly.
Gail was an inspiration and motivation to everyone, and a great organizer. She was always the first one to say yes if anyone needed help. Her time and talent was theirs, no matter what.
Gail was the one who taught me the things that I didn't know were important. She was the reason I got up every morning. Everything that I ever did, and the man that I became was for her and because of her. There is no me without we, no Mike without Gail.
You were the love of my life. You were my partner, my fishing buddy. I didn't marry my best friend, but I ended up being married to my best friend. There is not a single person that I would rather spend a single minute of any day with than you.
My heart is broken; my sadness profound. The hardest thing for me to accept is that I will never hear your voice again, never see you again. You were the glue that held me together. I am in pieces now.
Gail is survived by our children, Christopher (Heather) Havey and Michelle (Joachim) Hanson. She was so delighted to be a GiGi to Atli and Elyse. She is further survived by her loving siblings: Clifford, Gloria (Ken) Kissinger, Grace (Rick) Glaunert, Ginger (Mark) Hintz, and Gwyn (Travis) Leu. Also by Mike's family: his mother, Mary, and siblings Margaret (Jim) Potratz, Thomas, Laura (Joe) Wagner, Dan (Jeannie) Havey, and Joe (Joan) Havey. Gail was also blessed with a great number of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends who meant so much to her, especially her BFF Trish.
Gail was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Karen, and her father-in-law, James.
On behalf of Gail's family, I would like to thank all of our family and friends for their kindness and support during this terrible time. We all grieve the loss of a wonderful person. I would also like to thank all of the nursing staff at St. Mary's Hospital, 5 East, for their kindness, compassion, and patience with both Gail and I during her time there.
There will be no funeral at this time. We will have a memorial service and celebration of Gail's life at a later date. Online condolences can be directed to kurkifuneralchapel.com. We ask that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to .
I know that you are resting in God's loving arms. I will cherish every memory, knowing that someday we will be together again.
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family 920-921-4420.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 15 to May 17, 2020