Gale D. Buch



Fond du Lac - Gale Dorothy (Simonen) Buch, 76, passed away peacefully with family by her side April 22, 2019. She fought a long battle against diabetes induced kidney failure.



Gale was born August 5, 1942 in Calumet, MI to Wilbert (Bill) and Ethel Simonen. She was the youngest of four children including Danny, Wendy and Jeff. Upon graduation from Calumet High School in 1960, Gale moved to Milwaukee where she worked for Harnischfeger and met her future husband Jim Buch. Jim and Gale were married June 6, 1964 and in 1967 moved to Fond du Lac with their two children Roxane and Eric.



While living in FDL the Buch family spent time sailing and visiting Calumet, MI to visit Grandma Ethel and stay at the "camp" on the shores of Lake Superior. Gale was very involved with her kids and friends. She was a Den Mother, Brownie Leader, and Girl Scout Leader. She was involved with the FDL Sailing Club and taught sailing lessons for years and declared herself a "loud, proud hockey mom." Gale seemed happiest when "crowds" were around the house. Many have stated she was "like a second Mom," as one friend mused, "with a quick wit and wry smile as she put up with all of our shenanigans." She was always there to listen and give advice. She encouraged many to follow their hearts, and to maintain their integrity and take personal responsibility for their decisions, both good and bad.



After the children moved away, Gale continued to help in the community. She became a Home Health Worker for FDL County where she cared for people in their homes for 17 years from 1988-2005.



Gale embodied the Finnish tradition of "sisu". She will be missed by many; more than she could ever have imagined.



Gale's Celebration of Life will be held at her home 4pm June 8th. All who knew and loved her are welcome.



Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420 Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary