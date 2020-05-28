Gary Emmer
Gary Emmer

Lomira - Gary A. Emmer, 34, of Lomira, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, May 24th, 2020.

Gary went to college to become a mechanic. He enjoyed horseplay with his siblings, WWE wrestling, watching movies, helping people and spending time with family and friends.

Those Gary leaves behind to cherish his memory include his parents, Sharyl (Daniel) Klatt of Lomira and Raymond Emmer of North Fond du Lac; four siblings, Aaron, Jon, Steven, and Rachel of Sullivan; step sister, Lisa; step brother Joseph. He is further survived by grandparents; other step siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

He was proceeded in death by grandparents, three uncles, and a cousin.

Due to current restrictions, a private funeral service will be held for Gary's family.

Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum - Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington Street, West Bend, WI 53095.

Memorial to the family are appreciated.

Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Gary's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.




Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
