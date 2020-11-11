Gary Evan Buschmann
Fond du Lac - Gary Evan Buschmann, 69, passed away on November 6, 2020, at CrossRoads
Care Center in Fond du Lac, WI. Gary was born on April 21, 1951 in Beloit WI the son of Arleen and Abe Buschmann. Gary is survived by two brothers, Craig Buschmann of Alabama and Mark Buschmann of Vermont. He is also survived by two step-sisters, Kathy Calhoun and Patty Jeffers. Gary is further survived by his daughter, Tasha (Mike Gopalan) and his two beloved grandchildren, Gracie and Grahm. Gary was preceded in death by his step-father, George Allen and step-brother, Bradley Allen.
Gary served in the US Army from 1970-1973. He served his tour in Vietnam and received an honorable discharge in 1973.
He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, especially watching them play sports. He always had the biggest smile on his face in their presence.
The family of Gary would like to thank CrossRoads Care Center for caring for Gary for the past decade.
The family will be holding a private burial. Burial will be at Ledgeview Memorial Park in Fond du Lac. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Vietnam Veterans of America.
Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com