Fond du Lac - Gary R. Hoerth of Fond du Lac passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on September 8, 2020. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, coworkers and neighbors. He was born February 28, 1955 to Norbert and Helen (Guelig) Hoerth Sr.
Gary graduated from St. Mary Springs in 1973 and had lifelong friends from his high school years. He enjoyed bowling and cooking for friends and family, especially his German potato salad.
Gary fondly remembered his friends from the Poysippi area during his days driving the milk route. He enjoyed his job as an Over The Road Driver. For the past 13 years he worked for Midwest Carriers, having driven over 1.8 million accident free miles. Gary is credited with helping establish their fuel bonus program in 2007. Gary received the Presidents' Safe Drivers Club award nine years in a row, a driver's highest honor. He was also a member of the Million Mile Club and the Knights of Columbus.
He is survived by his son Christopher Hoerth, grandchildren Casey Ruedinger and Angela Hoerth, special friend Debbie Schaefer and his former wife and friend Carol Hoerth. His brothers and sisters Norb (Kathy) Hoerth, Allen (Donna) Hoerth, Linda Nelson, Janet Weber, Judy (Steve) Hansen and Mike (Wendy) Hoerth along with his many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Samantha Ruedinger, step-daughter, Angie Christensen, parents Norbert and Helen Hoerth Sr. and brother-in-law Robert Weber.
VISITATION: Gary's family invites relatives and friends for a time of visitation on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Zacherl Funeral Home from 12:00 to 2:30 PM. Due to current circumstances, please wear a mask in the funeral home. Burial will take place in Estabrook Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family encourages donations to St. Mary's Springs Academy in memory of Gary Hoerth.
