Gary I. Achterberg
Fond du Lac - Gary I. Achterberg, 68, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019 at his residence.
He was born on June 25, 1951, in Fond du Lac, the son of Ivan G. and Dorothy M. (Nitschke) Achterberg. Gary enjoyed farming during his early years.
He is survived by his mother, Dorothy Achterberg, his siblings: Gail (Steven) Schmuhl of Fond du Lac, Allen (Cecelia) Achterberg of North Fond du Lac, and David (Shelley) Achterberg of Van Dyne; his nine nieces and nephews: Melanie (Robert) Bailey of Denver, CO, Patrick (Rachel) Schmuhl of Arpin, WI, Kristy (Richard) Schwindt of Gresham, OR, Jeanie (Kory) Van Asten of Green Bay, Trica (Tim) Sielaff of North Fond du Lac, Shane (Anissa) Achterberg of Black Creek, Joseph Achterberg of Van Dyne, John (Amara Knox) Achterberg of Van Dyne, and Lindsey Achterberg of Van Dyne; and 13 grandnieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father, Ivan and his brother, Thomas Achterberg.
VISITATION: Friends may call on Saturday, October 12, 2019, from 10:00-11:30 a.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac.
FUNERAL: Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel, with Chaplain Karen Kraus officiating. Burial will follow at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Nekimi.
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019