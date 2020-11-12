1/1
Gary L. "Gypsy" Lefeber
1950 - 2020
Gary L. "Gypsy" Lefeber

Fond du Lac - Gary L. "Gypsy" Lefeber, 70, of Fond du Lac, died Thursday, November 12, 2020 at home with family by his side. He was born in Fond du Lac on September 23, 1950 to Edwin "Red" and Geneva "Gen" (Snortum) Lefeber. On May 30, 1998 he married Linda Nachtwey in Fond du Lac. She preceded him in death on August 28, 2013.

Gary enjoyed NASCAR and NHRA drag racing. He was a devoted fan of the Green Bay Packers. Gary drove truck for Midwest Carriers retiring in 2013.

Survivors include five children, Randy Lefeber (fiancé Lisa Hertzfeldt), Rhonda Guns, Laura Galle (fiancé Ed Mandel), Michael Galle (fiancé Karen Spencer), and Melissa (Jason) Hutter; thirteen grandchildren, Justin, Dawson, Braydon, Ryan, Zachary, Jacob, Elizabeth, Christina, Stephanie, Matthew, Keenan, Rachyl and Jessica; and ten great-grandchildren. He is further survived by six siblings, Eugene (Audrey) Lefeber, Dennis (Shirley) Lefeber, Diane (Jim) Klotz, Cindy Knaus, Lloyd Lefeber, Kevin Lefeber; godchild, Russell (Mary) Lefeber; nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and a brother-in-law, Bob "Ski" Knaus.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave. in Fond du Lac. A time of sharing will follow the visitation, beginning at 5:00 PM. Cremation has taken place.

The family wishes to thank Agnesian Hospice Hope and Comfort Keepers for their wonderful care of Gary. A very special thanks to the best neighbors in the world, Shawn and Candace Pierce.

Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
NOV
15
Service
05:00 PM
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
1 entry
November 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
