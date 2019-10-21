|
|
Gary L. Walker
Brownsville - Gary L. Walker, age 69, of Brownsville passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at his home.
Gary was born the son of Herbert and Gladys (Neitzel) Walker on May 26, 1950. He was a 1969 graduate of Mayville High School. Gary was a veteran of the US Army serving during Vietnam. He had retired from Metalcraft after 40 plus years as a welder. Gary was united in marriage to Kathleen Lienhard on May 27, 1994 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Lomira. In his spare time Gary loved being outdoors and cherished the time gardening, hunting, and fishing.
Gary is survived by his wife of 25 years- Kathy of Brownsville, His children, His brother Kevin Walker of Mayville, Sister Constance (Mike) Melter of Hartford. His brother in law Roger (Nancy) Lienhard of Cottage Grove, MN. Sister in law Cindy (Rick) Bohnert of Omro. His nephews Ryan (Desiree) Lienhard of Woodbury, MN., and Marcus (Melissa) Lienhard of Tampa, FL. His great nieces and nephews Paige, Claire, Langston, Sterling, and Miller. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his in laws Harold (Adeline) Lienhard.
Funeral services for Gary will be held on Thursday, October 24 at 1 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church in Lomira with Pastor Rom A. Pegram officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 24 from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. at the church. Burial will take place at Ebenezer Cemetery, Tn. Lomira with military honors conducted by the Bintzler-Waehler Lomira American Legion Post 347.
Special thanks to the Pastor Rom, Brownsville and Fond du Lac First Responders for their care and support.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019