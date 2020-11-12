Gary Lee Lefeber
Fond du Lac - Gary Lee Lefeber, 70, of Fond du Lac, died Thursday, November 12, 2020 at home with family by his side.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave. in Fond du Lac. A time of sharing will follow the visitation, beginning at 5:00 PM. Cremation has taken place.
Gary's obituary will be available in the Fond du Lac Reporter on Sunday, November 15, 2020.
Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com