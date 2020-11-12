1/
Gary Lee Lefeber
Gary Lee Lefeber

Fond du Lac - Gary Lee Lefeber, 70, of Fond du Lac, died Thursday, November 12, 2020 at home with family by his side.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave. in Fond du Lac. A time of sharing will follow the visitation, beginning at 5:00 PM. Cremation has taken place.

Gary's obituary will be available in the Fond du Lac Reporter on Sunday, November 15, 2020.

Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
November 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
