Gary Pierce

Gary PierceBrandon - Gary Harold Pierce, age 71 of Brandon, passed away at his home on Friday, July 31, 2020.Gary was born on November 30, 1948, in Madison, WI, a son of Harold and Betty (Jantz) Pierce. Gary was a graduate of Oregon High School, Class of 1967. After high school Gary attended MATC for a year in the marketing and sales management program. On September 26, 1981, he was united in marriage to Korine Herman. Gary enjoyed his career as an USDA inspector for 34 years. He spent a lot of his time in his flower gardens and cooking; whether it was over the fire pit or in the kitchen. Gary always had plenty of samples to pass out to friends. He enjoyed going out to eat, hunting and fishing with close friends. Gary attended Emanuel Lutheran Church in Brandon.Gary is survived by three sisters-in-law, Carol Motluck of Indiana, Rena (Larry) Ziesch of Morrisonville, WI and Thea (Darrell) Hartmann of DeForest, WI; one brother-in-law, Harland Herman of Poynette, WI; nieces and nephews, Bobbie (Tim) Rivett of Lake Mills, WI, Jackie (Jason) Winkelman of Oshkosh, WI, and Brad Fowler of Salem, SC; close friends, John (Judy) Hutter of Brandon, WI, Todd (Karla) Schmuhl of Brandon, WI, Rick (Linda) Peterson of Brandon, WI, Huck (Bev) Hanefeld of Brandon, WI, and Craig (Tammy) Becker of Brandon, WI; as well as other relatives and friends. He also leaves behind his canine companion, Hazel.He was preceded in death by his wife, Korine in 2011; parents.A memorial service for Gary will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 107 South Prairie Street, Brandon, WI. A celebration of Gary's life will be held at a later date due to Covid-19.Memorials will be directed to various local pet shelters, for his love and concern for animals.