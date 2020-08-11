1/
Gary Pierce
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Pierce

Brandon - Gary Harold Pierce, age 71 of Brandon, passed away at his home on Friday, July 31, 2020.

Gary was born on November 30, 1948, in Madison, WI, a son of Harold and Betty (Jantz) Pierce. Gary was a graduate of Oregon High School, Class of 1967. After high school Gary attended MATC for a year in the marketing and sales management program. On September 26, 1981, he was united in marriage to Korine Herman. Gary enjoyed his career as an USDA inspector for 34 years. He spent a lot of his time in his flower gardens and cooking; whether it was over the fire pit or in the kitchen. Gary always had plenty of samples to pass out to friends. He enjoyed going out to eat, hunting and fishing with close friends. Gary attended Emanuel Lutheran Church in Brandon.

Gary is survived by three sisters-in-law, Carol Motluck of Indiana, Rena (Larry) Ziesch of Morrisonville, WI and Thea (Darrell) Hartmann of DeForest, WI; one brother-in-law, Harland Herman of Poynette, WI; nieces and nephews, Bobbie (Tim) Rivett of Lake Mills, WI, Jackie (Jason) Winkelman of Oshkosh, WI, and Brad Fowler of Salem, SC; close friends, John (Judy) Hutter of Brandon, WI, Todd (Karla) Schmuhl of Brandon, WI, Rick (Linda) Peterson of Brandon, WI, Huck (Bev) Hanefeld of Brandon, WI, and Craig (Tammy) Becker of Brandon, WI; as well as other relatives and friends. He also leaves behind his canine companion, Hazel.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Korine in 2011; parents.

A memorial service for Gary will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 107 South Prairie Street, Brandon, WI. A celebration of Gary's life will be held at a later date due to Covid-19.

Memorials will be directed to various local pet shelters, for his love and concern for animals.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Aug. 11 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Emanuel Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kohls Community Funeral Home - Waupun
405 W. Main St
Waupun, WI 53963
(920) 324-5547
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kohls Community Funeral Home - Waupun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
August 10, 2020
prayers to a wonderful friend and person. you will be missed. It's was great to see him in June. Until we meet again.
Jeff Ritchart
Friend
August 10, 2020
Gary always had a smile and story to share. We were so sorry to hear of his passing. I will miss seeing him tinkering around in his yard and waving as he drove by.
Clare Toll
Neighbor
August 4, 2020
Uncle Gary..talked to you in October thought I'd be talking again. Sorry for the loss to your friends and family
Mina Wagner
Family
August 4, 2020
So sorry to hear of his passing. Weall know now that him and Korine are together again forever.
Valerie Rees
Family
August 4, 2020
At night when I stare into the sky I see the stars and think to my self. What if they are not the stars, but rather openings in Heaven where the love of Uncle Gary and Aunt Korine pour through and shines down upon us to let us know they are happy to be united once again.
jason winkelman
Family
August 3, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. We will miss you and Hazel both. We enjoyed our chats and the time spent with you.
Beth Huber
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved