Gary R. Steinke
Las Vegas, NV - Gary R. Steinke died unexpectedly on August 22, 2019, at the age of 78.
He was born on July 4th, 1941 to Edwin and Irene (Guyette) Steinke, in North Fond du Lac, WI.
Gary attended Presentation Grade School, in North Fond du Lac, and was 1959 graduate of St Mary's Springs High School, where he excelled as an outstanding basketball player, winning several awards.
He also was a Veteran of the US National Guards serving for 6 years.
In 1962 he hired out working as a Brakeman for the Soo Line Railroad and later was promoted to an Engineer, retiring in 1993 due to a work related injury.
Several years later he relocated to Las Vegas and has resided there for over 20 years, where he's enjoyed traveling, warm weather, playing golf and of course spending time at the Casinos. He was an avid sports fan especially enjoying the Packers, having seasons tickets for many years. His collection of Packer memorabilia would be the envy of most fans!
He is survived by two brothers, David (Mary) Steinke, Fond du Lac, WI, Dennis (Dawn) Steinke, Tomahawk, WI, and a sister, Marlene (David) Goron, Fond du Lac, WI. Also many friends, relatives nieces and nephews.
Proceeding him in death were his parents, Edwin and Irene Steinke, and a nephew Ryan Goron.
There will be no,Visitation or Service, Cremation has taken place.
Palm Funeral Home/NTL Crematorium, Las Vegas, NV is service the family.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 5, 2019