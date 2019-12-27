|
|
Gary Schumacher
Fond du Lac - Gary Lynn Schumacher, passed into eternal life on December 19, 2019 at Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac, WI. Gary spent the last ten months fighting against MDS, a form of bone marrow cancer, and faced his diagnosis with courage, determination, and always in good humor.
Gary was born July 15, 1948 to Herman and LaVerne (Volkman) Schumacher in Oshkosh, WI. Gary graduated Oshkosh High School in 1966 and was drafted into the Unites States Marine Core and served in Vietnam from 1968-1970.
On July 30, 1970, Gary married his Sweetheart, Kerry (Dobbins) Schumacher. Through forty-nine years of marriage together they provided the location and the fun for many family memories and traditions. Gary will forever be remembered for his Fourth of July fireworks display, throwing friends and family off the pier, and his "world famous guacamole".
Gary was a committed and involved Community Member; Gary served the Van Dyne Volunteer Fire Department, Van Dyne Lions Club and Sportsman Club. Gary was also a faithful and dedicated member to their church both at Zion Lutheran Church in Van Dyne and later to St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Eldorado, WI.
Gary enjoyed spending time with family most of all, one of his great joys was hunting in Colorado with family and friends. This was also the same for Ashland which he would make several trips a year for Bear Camp and the fall Whitetail hunt. He especially loved the breaded mushrooms that would be prepared at the local Northwoods establishment.
Gary also enjoyed boating all over the Lake Winnebago system for most of his life, this was clearly evident by the amount of boat purchases he made over the last three decades! These memories will be cherished by his family and friends.
Gary is survived by his wife, Kerry Schumacher and their two children Garth (Amanda) Schumacher and Shelly (Scott) Ketelhut. Papa Gary will be dearly missed by his five Grandchildren: Kane, Lucy and Hudson Schumacher and Max and Zachary Ketelhut.
Gary is also survived, and memories of many shenanigans are held, by his surviving six siblings: Gregory (Nancy) Schumacher; Elkins, WV, LaNette Weinkauf; Littleton, CO, Donna (Dick) Crawford; Racine, WI, Rod (Debbie) Schumacher; Richmond, MN, Randy (Kara) Schumacher; Colorado Springs, CO, Laird Schumacher and special friend, Nancy; Oshkosh, WI. As well as, the Schumacher family has been blessed with countless nieces, nephews and cousins to mention here, and all have held a special place in Gary's life.
Gary was welcomed into eternal life by his parent's, Herman and LaVerne Schumacher, niece Tabatha Crawford, brother-in-law Rick Weinkauf and other family and friends that welcomed him to his place in Heaven.
A celebration of a life well lived will be held at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, N7987 Town Line Rd, Eldorado, WI, 54932 on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 11:00 AM. Military graveside honors will immediately follow the service at the church with a light lunch to follow.
The family asks that instead of flowers Memorials be made in Gary's Honor to one of the following Organizations: Van Dyne Fire Department, N9515 Van Dyne Rd, Van Dyne, WI 54979 Van Dyne Lions Club, PO Box 74, Van Dyne, WI, 54979, Van Dyne Sportsman's Club 584 E Lone Elm Rd, Van Dyne, WI 54979 or St. Peter's Lutheran Church, N7987 Town Lind Rd, Eldorado, WI, 54932.
Dad, it is not Good-Bye, it is See ya' Later Alligator!
Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019