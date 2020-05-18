|
Gary Soodsma
Waupun - Gary Soodsma, 79, of Waupun, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Waupun.
Gary was born May 24, 1940 in Orange County California, the son of Harold and Josie Dykstra Soodsma. Gary was a graduate of Randolph High School in 1958. Gary enlisted in the Army National Guard, serving with the Red Arrow Division. He married Dena (Venhuizen), together they raised their three children on the family farm in Randolph. He was employed by National Rivet in Waupun as a machinist for 36 years. He enjoyed woodworking, having made tables and rocking chairs for his grandchildren. Gary was a lifelong member of the Christian Reformed Church denomination. He was a member of Faith Community Church in Beaver Dam and volunteered at his church and many other community organizations.
Gary is survived by three children: Kristin (John) Gibbons of Waukesha, Douglas (Heidi) Soodsma of Two Rivers, and Andrew Soodsma of Waupun; five grandchildren: Levy (Brittney) Soodsma, Lydia Soodsma, Samuel Gibbons, Jacob Gibbons, and Emma Gibbons; a brother and four sisters: Sid Soodsma, Winky (Jon) Dobbratz, Joanne (Larry) Buwalda, Connie (Dave) Hopp, and Gerri (Richard) Buteyn; and several nieces and nephews.
Gary was preceded in death by a sister, Sharon Harmen; a brother, Henry Soodsma; and a sister-in-law, Helen Soodsma.
Family services for Gary Soodsma will take place at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun with Rev. Jason Ruis officiating. Burial will follow at Randolph Cemetery.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 18 to May 20, 2020