Services
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
920-324-3071
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Soodsma
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Soodsma


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Soodsma Obituary
Gary Soodsma

Waupun - Gary Soodsma, 79, of Waupun, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Waupun.

Gary was born May 24, 1940 in Orange County California, the son of Harold and Josie Dykstra Soodsma. Gary was a graduate of Randolph High School in 1958. Gary enlisted in the Army National Guard, serving with the Red Arrow Division. He married Dena (Venhuizen), together they raised their three children on the family farm in Randolph. He was employed by National Rivet in Waupun as a machinist for 36 years. He enjoyed woodworking, having made tables and rocking chairs for his grandchildren. Gary was a lifelong member of the Christian Reformed Church denomination. He was a member of Faith Community Church in Beaver Dam and volunteered at his church and many other community organizations.

Gary is survived by three children: Kristin (John) Gibbons of Waukesha, Douglas (Heidi) Soodsma of Two Rivers, and Andrew Soodsma of Waupun; five grandchildren: Levy (Brittney) Soodsma, Lydia Soodsma, Samuel Gibbons, Jacob Gibbons, and Emma Gibbons; a brother and four sisters: Sid Soodsma, Winky (Jon) Dobbratz, Joanne (Larry) Buwalda, Connie (Dave) Hopp, and Gerri (Richard) Buteyn; and several nieces and nephews.

Gary was preceded in death by a sister, Sharon Harmen; a brother, Henry Soodsma; and a sister-in-law, Helen Soodsma.

Family services for Gary Soodsma will take place at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun with Rev. Jason Ruis officiating. Burial will follow at Randolph Cemetery.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 18 to May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -