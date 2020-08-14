1/1
Gary Streekstra
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Streekstra

Waupun - Gary Streekstra, 72, of Waupun, passed away August 13, 2020 at Clearview in Juneau.

Gary was born June 18, 1948 in Beaver Dam, the son of Theodore and Harriet Pater Streekstra. On November 30, 1968 he married Janice Siewert at County Line Lutheran Church in the town of Fox Lake. Following their marriage the couple resided in Waupun most of their married lives. Gary was employed at National Rivet in Waupun for 25 years and worked part-time at Farm and Home for eight years. Gary was active as a coach in Waupun Little League for about ten years. He was a member of Union-Congregational Church in Waupun.

Gary is survived by his wife, Janice Streekstra of Waupun; a son, Paul Streekstra (fiance´e, Cherish Banaszak) of Waupun; siblings: Linda (Blake) Tonn of Beaver Dam, Byron (Terri) Streekstra of Waupun, Mark (Robyn) Streekstra of Waupun, and Wayne Streekstra of Sun Prairie; sister-in-law, Sue Streekstra of Waupun; and nieces and nephews

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Harriet Streekstra; and a brother, Cal Streekstra.

Funeral services for Gary Streekstra will be held Monday, August 17, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Union-Congregational Church in Waupun with Rev. Robert Sherwood officiating. Burial will follow at Mackford Union Cemetery in the town of Mackford. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Monday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.

Werner- Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Fond du Lac Reporter

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved