Gaylyn L. Phillips
Malone - Gaylyn L. Phillips, 63, of Malone, died peacefully at her home on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, with her loving and caring husband, Bob, by her side holding her hand. She was born in Fond du Lac on September 16, 1956, a daughter of Thomas and Kathleen (Irizarry) Meyer. On December 15, 1992 Gaylyn married Bob Phillips in Fond du Lac.
Gaylyn was very proud of her grandchildren, Ethan and Karlee, and her son and daughter-in-law, Kyle and Bonnie. She also took great pride in being a Top Hat Lady.
Survivors include her husband, Bob; her mother, Kathleen Irizarry; her son, Kyle (Bonnie) Meyer; two grandchildren, Ethan and Karlee Meyer; a brother, Thomas Meyer; her sister, Teresa Meyer; brother-in-law, Glen Phillips; sister-in-law, Ellen Davis; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas; a brother, Kurt Meyer; her husband's parents, Loren and Charlene Phillips; and numerous aunts and uncles.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the Lamartine Motorcycle Enthusiast Church, W8262 County Rd. Y in Lamartine (not Oakfield). The memorial service will begin at 2:00 PM with Rev. Robert "Bear" Johnston officiating. Cremation has taken place.
