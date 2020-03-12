Services
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Lamartine Motorcycle Enthusiast Church
W8262 County Rd. Y
Lamartine, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
Lamartine Motorcycle Enthusiast Church
W8262 County Rd. Y
Lamartine, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gaylyn Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gaylyn L. Phillips

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gaylyn L. Phillips Obituary
Gaylyn L. Phillips

Malone - Gaylyn L. Phillips, 63, of Malone, died peacefully at her home on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, with her loving and caring husband, Bob, by her side holding her hand. She was born in Fond du Lac on September 16, 1956, a daughter of Thomas and Kathleen (Irizarry) Meyer. On December 15, 1992 Gaylyn married Bob Phillips in Fond du Lac.

Gaylyn was very proud of her grandchildren, Ethan and Karlee, and her son and daughter-in-law, Kyle and Bonnie. She also took great pride in being a Top Hat Lady.

Survivors include her husband, Bob; her mother, Kathleen Irizarry; her son, Kyle (Bonnie) Meyer; two grandchildren, Ethan and Karlee Meyer; a brother, Thomas Meyer; her sister, Teresa Meyer; brother-in-law, Glen Phillips; sister-in-law, Ellen Davis; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas; a brother, Kurt Meyer; her husband's parents, Loren and Charlene Phillips; and numerous aunts and uncles.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the Lamartine Motorcycle Enthusiast Church, W8262 County Rd. Y in Lamartine (not Oakfield). The memorial service will begin at 2:00 PM with Rev. Robert "Bear" Johnston officiating. Cremation has taken place.

Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Mar. 12 to Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gaylyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
Download Now