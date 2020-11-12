Gene J. Schneider passed away on November 2, 2020 in Macclenny, FL, due to COVID-19. He was born on May 20, 1943, in Fond du Lac, WI. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather, as well as a devout Catholic. He was preceded in death by his father Joseph, mother Ruby (Freund), first wife Kathy (Kearns), and second wife Betty (Little). He is survived by his wife Dr Patricia Jones; his daughters Joelle (husband Thor Curcio) and Kendyl; Grandchildren Gunnar and Connor; brother John (wife JoAnn Stephany); and sister Bonnie (husband Kevin Hirsch).



Gene grew up in Johnsburg, WI, graduated high school at St Mary Springs Academy, Fond du Lac in 1961, and then earned Television and Radio Communications certifications from DeVry Technical Institute, as well as certifications from the Milwaukee School of Broadcasting. He enlisted in the Army in 1964, serving at Ft Huachuca. After his discharge he continued his career in the radio industry, and worked at radio stations in West Bend, WI and Ocala, FL. Throughout his life he was active in the community, including as a member of the Kiwanis. This continued even recently attending a Black Lives Matter event with his daughter Kendyl.



Gene was an avid fan of the Milwaukee Brewers, and Green Bay Packers. He had a lifelong passion for photography, and enjoyed taking and developing pictures. He enjoyed being outdoors, especially hunting and playing baseball in his younger years, and transitioning to golf when he moved to Florida in 1980. However, more than anything he loved spending time with his family.



A service will be planned in the future to celebrate Gene's life. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to your local food pantry.



