Gene R. Stiel
Fond du Lac - Gene R. Stiel, 79, of North Fond du Lac, died Friday, June 19, 2020 at his home in North Fond du Lac. He was born in Rib Lake, Wis. on September 26, 1940 to Wessly and Josephine (Perry) Stiel. Gene served in the United States Air Force (USAF), including a tour in West Germany. On November 21, 1969 he married Marjorie "Marge" Brock in Fond du Lac. She preceded him in death on July 21, 2018.
Survivors include his two sons, Chris (Becky) Stiel and Ray (Letti) Stiel; six grandchildren, Ashlynn, Brenna, Ella, Reese, Mikayla and Katlyn; four brothers, Richard (Linda) Kimple, Donald (Linda) Kimple, Dave (Sherry) Kimple and Gary Kimple; brother-in-law, Albert Brock; three sisters-in-law, Judy (Edward) Miller, Karen Brock and Karla (Rick) Russell; many nieces, nephews and other relatives; and his four-legged companion, Sunny. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wessly and Josephine; his wife, Marge; a brother, Phillip Kimple; and Rusty, his beloved companion who he enjoyed for many years.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave. in Fond du Lac. A funeral service be held at 11:00 AM followed by burial in Ledgeview Memorial Park Cemetery. Military Funeral Honors will be presented by the United States Air Force and American Legion Trier-Puddy Post #75.
Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
Fond du Lac - Gene R. Stiel, 79, of North Fond du Lac, died Friday, June 19, 2020 at his home in North Fond du Lac. He was born in Rib Lake, Wis. on September 26, 1940 to Wessly and Josephine (Perry) Stiel. Gene served in the United States Air Force (USAF), including a tour in West Germany. On November 21, 1969 he married Marjorie "Marge" Brock in Fond du Lac. She preceded him in death on July 21, 2018.
Survivors include his two sons, Chris (Becky) Stiel and Ray (Letti) Stiel; six grandchildren, Ashlynn, Brenna, Ella, Reese, Mikayla and Katlyn; four brothers, Richard (Linda) Kimple, Donald (Linda) Kimple, Dave (Sherry) Kimple and Gary Kimple; brother-in-law, Albert Brock; three sisters-in-law, Judy (Edward) Miller, Karen Brock and Karla (Rick) Russell; many nieces, nephews and other relatives; and his four-legged companion, Sunny. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wessly and Josephine; his wife, Marge; a brother, Phillip Kimple; and Rusty, his beloved companion who he enjoyed for many years.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave. in Fond du Lac. A funeral service be held at 11:00 AM followed by burial in Ledgeview Memorial Park Cemetery. Military Funeral Honors will be presented by the United States Air Force and American Legion Trier-Puddy Post #75.
Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.