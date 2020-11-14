Geneva "Jean" Butler
Ripon - Geneva "Jean" Butler (Nee Dunn), age 85, of Ripon, WI passed away unexpectedly Friday, November 6, 2020, at Ripon Medical Center.
Jean was born on May 29, 1935, in Ripon, WI, the daughter of Floyd and Marian (Emmer) Dunn. Jean worked in Oshkosh, WI for Geer-Murray Advertising, was an office manager for the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture), and a secretary for Speed Queen Washers and Dryers, both in Ripon.
Jean married the love of her life, Fred Butler, Jr., November 1, 1966, at their Green Lake home. They shared 32 years of marriage during which Fred was promoted to Vice President of Speed Queen. They frequently entertained corporate leaders from around the US, Canada and Japan. Attending NALCC (National Automatic Laundry Cleaning Council) conventions Jean enjoyed exciting activities planned for the "wives", making many friends. Jean loved traveling with Fred, visiting: the Bahamas, Spain, Hawaii, Norway, Greece, Antigua, St. Thomas, Canada, Jamaica and Mexico. Jekyll Island, GA was a favorite and frequented vacation spot. Jean enjoyed the beach, fresh seafood, and cooking in the southern style. She dearly loved her dogs, taking them along on her daily walk, sometimes traveling with them as well.
Having a beautiful voice, Jean enjoyed singing all her life and loved music. Some favorites: Ray Charles singing "Georgia", Frank Sinatra's version of "Fly Me To The Moon", and Andre' Previn playing "Autumn Leaves". She sang with a bank in High School and loved to have Fred accompany her on the piano. Jean loved the movies, her favorite actor being Kirk Douglas. She walked to school with Steve Marcus, whose father started the Marcus Theatres. As a teen she worked at the Ripon Marcus Theatre where she would watch movies when not serving customers. Her favorite movie (and book) "Gone with the Wind".
Jean was widowed on November 1, 1998. She found another love, Roy Yoemans whom she often called "Sir Roy". They boasted a near 15 year relationship where she found pleasure with Roy's family members, in hosting and attending a private dinner club of friends, BZ's activities, and more traveling. Jean was an excellent cook and a wonderful hostess, her holiday celebrations were elegant and fun. A gregarious woman, she had the "gift to gab" with a sharp sense of humor and wit, reciting limericks, poems and lyrics. Jean made everyone smile with her charming personality. She was a faithful member of Our Saviour's United Church of Christ, Ripon, WI, serving as a Sunday School Assistant, Greeter, and Prayer Chain Activities.
Jean loved and appreciated the finer things in life, and enjoyed reading books (some twice), collecting recipes, gardening, canning and dressing in style. She was concerned with helping others making many donations for worthy causes. She also loved food (sweets in particular) having one or all of these C's in her home - Candy, Cookies, Chocolate, Cake and Caramels!
Jean is survived by her loving daughter, Tammi (Tom) Kenton; fiancée, Roy Yeomans; step-son, John (Lisa) Butler; step-daughter, Barbara (Scott) Jenkins; grandchildren, Bradley Butler, Erick (Kaitlin) Kenton, Kate (Mike) Peterzen, Abby (Zach) Phillips, Alyson (Erik) Kraska; great-grandchildren, Silas Kenton, Julian (JAK) Kenton, Tobias (TOBY) Kenton, Corbin Skramstad, Baker Phillips, Owen Kraska, Weston Peterzen, Luca Peterzen, and Cole Peterzen.
She was preceded in death by parents, Marian and Floyd Dunn, mother-in-law, Marie (Nelson) Butler; husband, Fred Butler, Jr.; sister, Marlene (Bob) Lietz; sister-in-law, Elizabeth (Charles) Cory; step-son, Robert Butler; two aunts, Elsie (Eldon) Neath, Belva (Herbert) Moss, and two uncles, Darwin (Delores) Emmer and Michael (Ethyl) Emmer, and many dear cousins and friends.
She was dearly loved by all her friends and family, and will be greatly missed. May she Rest In Peace with the Lord.
A private family funeral service for Jean will be held at Butzin-Marchant Funeral home on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, with Reverend Dr. Kevin P. Mundell officiating.
Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Ripon, WI. A Celebration of Life for Jean will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to: American Brain Foundation; Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation; BrightFocus; or any other worthy cause.
; or any other worthy cause.
