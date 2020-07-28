Genevieve T. Kopplin
Genevieve T. Kopplin, 93, of Watertown, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 at her home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Henry Catholic Church in Watertown with Father Vincent Brewer officiating. Burial will take place at St. Henry Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends may gather at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to Christian Mothers, St. Henry Catholic Church, or Watertown Senior Center.
Genevieve Theresa Mand was born on March 20, 1927 in St. Peter, Wisconsin, the daughter of Peter and Elizabeth (nee Schmitz) Mand. On November 9, 1948 she was united in marriage to Emil W. Kopplin at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in St. Peter. Emil preceded her in death on April 26, 2001. Emil and Genevieve founded Emil's Pizza in Watertown in 1961. Later, they owned and operated Emil's Frozen Pizza Manufacturing and Distribution until their retirement in 1997. She was a member of St. Henry Catholic Church in Watertown.
Genevieve is survived by two daughters, Barbara (Richard) Krueger of Tomahawk and JoAnne Kopplin of Watertown; six sons, Robert (Catherine) Kopplin of Milwaukee, Charles (Cheryl) Kopplin of Davisburg, Michigan, David (Deobra) Kopplin of Watertown, James (Nancy) Kopplin of Watertown, John (Wendy) Kopplin of Watertown, and William (Barbara) Kopplin of Watertown; son-in-law, Donald Langer; 22 grandchildren, Mike Krueger, Jeff (Steph) Krueger, Connie Milligan, Christi (Shawn) Justmann, Lisa (Josh) Storck, Jeremy Kopplin, Jackie (Bryon) Killen, Jess Leitzke, Laura Kopplin (Andres) Sercovich, Lanah (KJ) Stafford, Steve (Mallory) Kopplin, Josh (Meagan) Kopplin, Kyle (Jordyn) Kopplin, Brett Kopplin, Kevin Kopplin, Corey Kopplin, Molly Kopplin, Tyler (Beth) Kopplin, Kayleigh Kopplin, Jordan Kopplin, Jessi (Alex) Kranz, Benjamin Kopplin; 26 great-grandchildren, Ben, Matthew, Amanda, Calli, Adam, Codi, Hunter, Dillion, Brady, Kayla, Jonathon, Dakota, Ashley, Graham, Jeff, Jake, Jack, Kylee, Lexi, Zachary, Westley, Ethan, Miles, Amelie, Bentley and Calvin; 2 great-great-grandchildren, McKenzie and Olivia; sister, Virginia Schneider; sisters-in-law, Esther Mand, Marie Mand, and Irene Mand as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was further preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Kathleen Langer, six brothers, Alois (Lydia) Mand, Ambrose (Agnes) Mand, Ray (Mary) Mand, Alfred "Fritz" Mand, Silverius Mand, and Leo Mand; and two sisters, Florence Michels and Marie Abler.
The family would like to give a sincere thank you to the staff at Rainbow Hospice for their wonderful care.