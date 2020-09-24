George A. Stanchfield
Fond du Lac - Fond du Lac - George Arthur Stanchfield, 86, of Fond du Lac, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital.
George was born July 5th, 1934 on their family farm in Fond du Lac, the son of Samuel and Bertha (Gillis) Stanchfield. George was born into a farming family which fostered his life-long passion for agricultural. Growing up, George was an active 4-H and FFA member and passionate about showing dairy cattle at the County Fair during his childhood years. His involvement in county fairs as a child led to a life-long dedication to county fairs and the fair industry. He went to LP Goodrich High School in Fond du Lac where he met the love of his life, Carol Salter. In George's senior year of high school, he proudly enlisted in the Navy and served during the Korean War from 1951-1952. Upon returning, he and Carol were married in 1953 and began their wonderful life together. George used the electrical knowledge he learned in the Navy to obtain a job working for "Kiekhaefer" Mercury Marine in Fond du Lac. He retired from Mercury forty-five years later. George would share many stories of the fond memories he had during his career at Mercury. While working full-time, George and his wife also ran their own family farm raising heifers, pigs and crops on many acres of land.
George was very active in the community as well. He served on the Fond du Lac County Board of Supervisors from 1982 to 2002 serving as County Board Chairman from 1993 to 2002. George was proud of his community and enjoyed serving on the county board. In addition, he served on the Wisconsin Association of Fairs board from 1996 to 2001, serving as president for one year. George was also active in the Fond du Lac Market Livestock Association, Pork Producers, the Eden Lions Club, the Fond du Lac County Agriculture and Extension Education Committee, and the Fond du Lac Economic Development Corp.
George also had a great passion for county Fairs. He served on the Fond du Lac County Fair Board for 35 years as treasurer, manager, and president. His commitment to agriculture education and the youth of our community was second to none. George was active in the Fair industry at all levels all his life. Upon retirement George and Carol toured Wisconsin every summer hitting as many county fairs as they could and stopping in every fair office to say hello and share stories.
George was proud of all his contributions to his farm, Mercury Marine, the County Fair, and the vast boards he served on. However, George was most proud of the family he and Carol created, fostered and loved. George and Carol had four wonderful daughters who gave them eleven beautiful grandchildren that then blessed them with fourteen great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. This family was George's truest pride, and he was the leader that taught all members of his family the value of hard work, helping others, and always being the best person you can be. George was a simple man with a big heart. He had a sense of humor and a wit about him that was unmatched and always ensured that people around him were going to laugh and feel welcome.
George is survived by his wife of 67 years, Carol Stanchfield of Fond du Lac; three daughters Sue (Gary) Edwards of Fond du Lac, Pat Immel of Eden, and Jean (Gerard) Kohlman of Fond du Lac; eleven grandchildren, Rick (Cathy) Van Buren, Dawn Van Buren (Mark), Nicole (Anthony) Lo Bionco, Nathan Van Buren, Angie Benson, Tim (Erin) Edwards, Matt (Ramsey) Immel, Lisa Immel, Kim (Brad) Wagner, Jennifer Kohlman and Kayla Kohlman; 14 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; a sister Ruth Smith of Fond du Lac; and nieces and nephews.
George is preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Bertha; his brothers Eugene and John; his sisters Virginia and Harriet; and his daughter Mary Meinke.
A private family funeral will be held Saturday, September 27, 2020. The family is planning a celebration of life to be held at a later date. Burial will take place in Rienzi Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family will accept donations which will be forwarded to a charity of choice
in George's name.
